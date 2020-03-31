Tiffany Haddish gets dirty when she reveals what keeps her entertained during the coronavirus quarantine

WENN

The star of & # 39; Night School & # 39; He talks about his sex life while in self-isolation as he crashes in an Instagram Live comedy special presented by Aida Rodríguez and Gary & # 39; G. Thang & # 39; Johnson.

Up News Info –

Tiffany Haddish you are not letting the coronavirus crisis take over. The comedian has shown that her sense of humor is still intact by crashing the Instagram Live comedy special "#LaughsOnLockdown" presented by Urban Movie Channel.

The Friday March 27 issue featured other comedians. Aida Rodriguez and Gary "G. Thang" Johnson. Tiffany made a surprise appearance on the set of Aida to make dirty jokes about the male genitalia.

%MINIFYHTMLc5dc2d44011191eb7685f2c7c835ec3a11% %MINIFYHTMLc5dc2d44011191eb7685f2c7c835ec3a12%

"It doesn't take me long to feel good," said the 40-year-old actress about her sex life during the lockdown. Appreciating the penis of all sizes, he continued to wash dishes, "All I need is an AA or AAA battery and my little glow-in-the-dark toy."



Tiffany, who is rumored to be dating the singer CommonHe also joked about how men "evaluate" when it comes to their "manhood."

<br />

Tiffany is one of the people who has been using the Instagram Live feature to fight boredom while continuing to isolate herself in her home. On Saturday March 21, he joined the superstar DJ D-Nicevirtual dance party on the social media platform.

At the time, she seemed to be saying that she and her alleged boyfriend Common were quarantined together as she wrote in the comments, "Oh shit, Common is about to sleep. With Auntie's next move I got on."

Tiffany and Common are rumored to date from last December, after the latter's separation from Angela Rye. The two reportedly hung out in New York City on multiple occasions. Common was also seen among attendees of the "Night School" star's intimate birthday celebration with her family and friends. Fueling the romance rumors, the alleged couple went on vacation to Maui, Hawaii for last year's Christmas vacation.

After the couple was hit with divided rumors that stemmed from their cryptic tweet, Beyonce KnowlesMother Tina Lawson seemed to confirm that Tiffany and Common are an article with her comment on the comedian's birthday tribute to the Grammy-winning artist. While Tiffany referred to Common as her friend in the Instagram post, Tina said the opposite as garish about the two, "Beautiful couple."