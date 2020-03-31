Tichina Arnold on Up News Info "The Neighborhood,quot; and "Clover,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

Tichina Arnold has been acting professionally since she was 15 years old and continues to show why she is one of the consistent actors in Hollywood.

She calls herself a survivor rather than a celebrity, and Arnold has made a name for himself on a show like "Martin," "Everybody Hates Chris," and, most recently, "The Neighborhood,quot; on Up News Info with Cedric the Entertainer and Max. Greenfield. Arnold plays Tina Butler, the wife of Cedric the Entertainer character Calvin Butler. This is the first time that Arnold has been on the television network and he loves every minute of it.

"It's a good honest show that comes from a real place," Arnold said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. “Up News Info has created a new path for themselves. Inclusion is really important and I'm happy to be on a predominantly black show that is on a major network. I hadn't been on a major network, which is great. I am blessed to be able to show my talents and have fun. I don't know how Cedric does it all, he has many different hats. He is Cedric to everyone and he is a very nice guy I have known for a long time and we have never worked together. "

%MINIFYHTMLcd7eb62a557eb0ab3c836ca536fec76e11% %MINIFYHTMLcd7eb62a557eb0ab3c836ca536fec76e12%

FULL INTERVIEW:

While many across the country now know Arnold for his work on "The Neighborhood," she first rose to national consciousness when she played Pam James in "Martin." Arnold is amazed by the show's legs all these years later.

"I'm glad that people can be home and see Martin. Everyone is watching replays," said Arnold. "I've seen four generations look at Martin. I had a great-great-grandmother who told me that she looks at Martin. I realized that Martin is a feeling of comfort for people because we have been in his house for 30 years. That's a wonderful thing and it means we did our job right. "

On Friday April 3, Arnold has a new movie going on sale called "Clover,quot; with Chazz Palminteri and Jon Abrahams. The actor is excited for people to see the movie and loves the opportunity to flex his comical muscles.

“I wake up doing what I love to do. I love being a jerk and I love being the only black girl in a movie that is giving these two crazy white guys hell. I love it, "said Arnold." It was a dream role and being able to work with Jon Abrahams … he's a great guy. "We knew each other in the past. It was fun to do. In Buffalo it was cold as hell, but I didn't have much What to do. I'm happy it worked. It's a great movie. Chazz Palminteri is there and I wish I had a scene with him. "