Thomas Rhett's birthday celebration was perfect for social estrangement

You only turn 30 once, and if you are Thomas Rhett, you only turn 30 during a pandemic once.

Since social distancing is a priority these days amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country singer called his historic birthday a little different this year when it occurred on Monday. As the singer of "Be a Light,quot; shared with Savannah Guthrie Y Hoda Kotb in Today Tuesday, his wife, Lauren AkinsHe had some of his best friends "just parking in our driveway."

"They leaned on the sunroof and said happy birthday," he described. But that was not all for the Grammy nominee. "My parents and parents came, but we sat six feet apart," he shared. "It was very strange, but strangely I had a great time on my birthday: I ate a lot of cake."

The star certainly has a lot to be happy about. In addition to ushering in his birthday, the artist is also a new father three times after he and Lauren gave birth to their third daughter, Lennon Love Akins, last month.