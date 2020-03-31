This stunning iPhone 12 Pro design may surprise you – BGR

The Apple iPhone 12 release date is still more than 5 months away, and that's if things go as planned and the new coronavirus pandemic doesn't lead to delays.

Although the next-generation iPhone models are not yet official, many details about the new phones have already been leaked from reliable sources.

A new display of the iPhone 12 Pro takes things even further than Apple expects this year, and we can't stop looking at it.

The launch of Apple's next-generation iPhone 12 series appears to be at risk due to the new worldwide outbreak of coronavirus. Things finally seem to be under control for the most part in China, where most of Apple's iPhone manufacturing takes place. Strict quarantines and extensive testing measures in China eventually slowed the spread of the life-threatening disease. Here in the United States, however, we are not even close to seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Some experts believe that we still have 3-5 weeks to see the peak of the coronavirus outbreak here in the US. What would be devastating considering how bad things are already in many regions. At the time of writing this article, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US. USA It was almost double the number of cases reported in China, and we're still testing only a fraction of people every day who try to get tested after showing symptoms.

In short, it is not known what could happen in 5 days, much less in 5 months. It seems like new reports are popping up every day right now that make claims one way or another regarding possible delays on the iPhone 12, and we'll never know which claims are correct because it's a fluid situation and things could change a dozen times between now and september. However, one thing we do know is what Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices will look like.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been the primary insider on Apple's plans for years, and has shared a lot about the iPhone 12 series. In fact, he began leaking information about the iPhone 12 even before iPhone 11 launched.

According to Kuo, Apple's iPhone 12 series will not consist of the three iPhone models we expect. Instead, Apple will launch four new flagship iPhone models, including two iPhone 12 devices and two high-end iPhone 12 Pro models with more RAM, triple-lens rear cameras plus a ToF sensor, and more premium hardware compared to the two lower models. . cost models. Here is a chart showing the breakdown:

Image source: TF International Securities

The new iPhone 12 models are said to boast 5G support, as well as improved OLED displays and plenty of clever new features. One thing they won't include is a front camera and other built-in sensors below an active area of ​​the screen. They also won't have a five-lens rear camera system with a LIDAR sensor and a 5x telephoto lens. There won't be a touch-sensitive volume slider on the side of the new iPhone 12 models, and they won't leave out the notch at the top of the screen in the front. However, a new series of iPhone 12 Pro mockups has all of those things, and it may surprise you.

A graphic designer by the name of Donel Bagrov led Behance to share his vision for an iPhone 12 Pro that has an even bigger impact than the big update Apple plans for this year. His vision is based on reality, with an overall design that closely resembles the iPhone 12 Pro series phones that we all expect Apple to unveil in September. The result is a surprising interpretation that takes what we know about the iPhone 12 and turbo. Apple won't announce anything official about the iPhone 12 until the end of the summer anytime soon, so definitely check out Bagrov's Begronce page in the meantime.