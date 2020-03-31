This is how the WHO plans to use popular games to fight the coronavirus – Latest news

The gaming industry has teamed up with the World Health Organization (WHO) to disseminate vital information through gaming to curb the spread of COVID-19. To help spread awareness, 18 major leaders in the gaming industry have launched a campaign called "#PlayApartTogether,quot; that encourages players to follow WHO health guidelines, which include physical distance, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and other powerful preventive actions that people can take to fight COVID-19.

The 18 game brands that have joined the cause are: Activision Blizzard, Kabam, Snap Games, Amazon Appstore, Maysalward, Twitch, Big Fish Games, Playtika, Unity, Dirtybit, Pocket Gems, Wooga, Glu Mobile, Riot Games, YouTube Gaming, Jam City, SciPlay and Zynga.

Developers will add special events, exclusives, activities, rewards, and inspiration to some of the world's most popular games to encourage users to adopt best practices for the sake of their own health and that of their families and communities.

"Ensuring that people stay connected to each other securely has never been more critical. Games are the perfect platform because they connect people through the lens of joy, purpose, and meaning. We are proud to be involved in such a valuable and necessary initiative, ”said Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard.

Games are a big part of what unites the Twitch community every day. The #PlayApartTogether initiative is a reminder that, while crucial, we stay away from each other, we can continue to enjoy the games we love and stay connected to people online. We are pleased to share key WHO messages with other initiative members to continue to provide a place where people can meet, play and build community, "said Michael Aragon, senior vice president of content for Twitch.

