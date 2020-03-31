This application allows musicians to play real-time loops in real time

%MINIFYHTMLdc24a1d1d843a42b4664ec51be4df06e11% %MINIFYHTMLdc24a1d1d843a42b4664ec51be4df06e12%

The Endlesss collaborative music creation app is now available for iOS. The app has been in beta for quite some time, so newcomers will discover that there is already a community using Endlesss and sharing and discussing projects on the software's dedicated Discord server.

Even though Endlesss is a music making app, it is not actually designed to make full songs. It is a "collaborative virtual music meeting place with a live chat room,quot; that allows multiple users to create and change music loops in real time. Just select a project and start playing drum patterns and melodies to change someone's cycle. You can do things just for yourself, but the social aspect is encouraged.

Open loops where anyone can mix layers on the go sounds like a recipe for a sonic mess, but Endlesss is built to keep that from happening. The key, scale, and tempo settings for each project apply to the virtual instruments used, there is an optional metronome, and you can quantify your touches. Basically, there are a lot of instructions blocked to ensure things don't sound horrible.

It's simple enough for beginners to use, but there are tons of options that make it attractive to more advanced musicians. The app's virtual instruments have robust controls for adjusting aspects of sounds such as reverb, volume, pitch, delay, and other parameters. It also works with Ableton Link, so you can connect external instruments and sync them with the app.

If a loop reaches a point where you like the way things sound, there is an option to export the audio as separate .aiff layers, which you can then take to your digital audio workstation (DAW). You can even open the loop history and export any previous version. There's a lot of inherent confidence in owning ideas here (like other short-form platforms that encourage content remixing like TikTok), so be aware that anyone using the app could export loops and use them in projects elsewhere.

The main app is free, but there is a paid version that costs around $ 5.50 a month if you want additional sounds and effects. There is generally a seven-day trial period, but the company extended it to two months in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Later in April, Endlesss will launch a Kickstarter campaign to develop more robust options for Endlesss, such as lossless audio and "deep integration with professional teams."

Using the app reaches a cross section of music and socializing that I find deeply appealing. I spent 30 minutes collaborating with others on a minimal techno cycle, and time passed quickly. I tapped on an accent tune, and then someone else added a shiny trap. A third person then reused the main synthesizer to the delight of the chat room. "Mmm crisp," someone wrote. Because it is so informal and easy to use, it is easy to get into a flow.

Many music apps tend to be overly promising and under-delivered, but Endlesss is not one of them. I probably won't make a hit on the hit list, but it's a delightful moment that makes me feel a little more present in our current self-isolating reality.