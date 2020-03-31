"There is a lot of uncertainty,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The last year is not going as planned for Lily Ray.

His school, Plano Senior High, was out for spring break and, like any other school in Texas, has been out since then.

Learning online has been a new challenge.

"They give us a lesson plan and then all the worksheets and everything is due on Friday," he said.

Governor Greg Abbott's announcement Tuesday that schools will remain open until May 4 now means that graduation classes across the state could miss some important milestones.

Lily has her party dress.

"I love it, it makes me feel like a princess," she said.

With the dance originally scheduled for late April, it's unclear when, or even if, it will happen.

Graduation is not until June, but is still uncertain.

His varsity softball games are canceled.

Having a social life takes a little creativity, like having friends drive to the same parking lot and playing the same song while sitting in your car.

It is unclear how the disruption caused by COVID-19 will affect the school calendar or how schools determine if students advance to the next grade.

Much of that will depend on the guidance of the Texas Education Agency.

The largest districts in North Texas (Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington ISD) have already told parents that the school is closed "until further notice."

The Plano, Garland and Frisco ISDs are in line with the Governor's expectations of a possible return on May 4.

However, extended time off campus may require new strategies.

Plano ISD has not assigned grades for the time it has been out of the classroom.

"There is a lot of uncertainty and a lot of anger or sadness. I know I have a lot of emotions about what is happening right now.

And it bothers me what is happening right now, but I have to remind myself that a lot of good things are happening, "said Lily.

For example, Lily says she is spending a lot of time with her family, a lot, just as she was preparing to move to college.

Lily says she is also learning to appreciate … well, everything.

"There are many things that are important to me that I didn't know were important to me," he said.

However, one thing he doesn't want to keep in mind is that his last day of high school may already be over.

"Because there are many goodbyes that I want to be able to say," he said.