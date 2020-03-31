There are tough options for women preparing to give birth during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – Pregnancy is difficult enough for the whole family, but giving birth with a continuous pandemic brings more stress. Many hospitals are now limiting visits for women who are in labor, and are making some difficult decisions.

Texas Health, Medical City, Parkland, and Baylor Scott & White are among the hospitals that allow women to have only one visit while giving birth.

%MINIFYHTMLc179705f94615ea5406b1b91572be97111% %MINIFYHTMLc179705f94615ea5406b1b91572be97112%

"It is almost like a period of mourning because there were so many plans going on," Tiffany Wicks told Up News Info 11 News. It is scheduled to arrive in May, and now with the new restrictions, it has to make changes.

"I know my husband will be there, but I really wanted my doulas to support me in labor, give me comfort measures, and ease my anxiety," said Wicks.

Eve Akins is one of Tiffany's doulas.

"We are just trying to offer alternatives, virtual support, to be as creative as we can be," Akins said. She said some of her clients are now considering home births or delivery centers.

"I definitely want to emphasize that the doctors and nurses working in labor and delivery are some of the most careful people," said Dr. Sheri Puffer, OB / GYN at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital. "You never deliver alone."

Dr. Puffer said the restrictions have to do with keeping mothers and babies safe.

"The more visitors we have in the Labor and Delivery and Postpartum Unit, the greater the chances that an asymptomatic carrier will be there and spread the disease without knowing it," Puffer said.

Tiffany said she understands, but with only five weeks to go, not knowing exactly what she will do is disturbing.