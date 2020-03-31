The White House projects 100,000-240,000 US deaths from coronavirus | USA News

The White House on Tuesday projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic, even if current patterns of social distancing are maintained.

The projections were presented during a White House briefing on Tuesday. They suggest that, if social distancing measures had not been implemented across the country, between 1.5 and 2.2 million people would have died.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who is helping to lead the effort in the United States, said that "despite being such a serious number, we should be prepared for it." But he added that he hopes it won't shoot that high.

President Donald Trump called the United States' efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus "a matter of life and death,quot; and urged the public to heed the patterns of social distancing from his administration.

Trump called on Americans to prepare for a "two-week period," but predicted that the country would soon see a "light at the end of the tunnel,quot; of the global catastrophe that has killed more than 3,700 Americans and infected a total of 186,000. . far.

"I want every American to be prepared for the difficult days ahead," Trump said. "We are going through two very difficult weeks."

The comments came after Trump announced Sunday that he would extend until April 30 the social distancing guidelines urging Americans to cease social gatherings, work from home, suspend learning in schools, and more, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. It formally released the extended guidelines on Tuesday.

It was an abrupt change for Trump, who spent much of last week targeting April 12 as the day he wanted to see Americans "pack up,quot; for services on Easter Sunday.

New hot spots

Many states and local governments already have stricter controls on mobility and meetings.

New York has been the hardest hit, with more than 1,500 deaths, according to authorities. But new hot spots continue to emerge in the US. USA, included in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Florida.

A staff member at Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL), who runs a coronavirus disease screening test site (COVID-19), greets passing vehicles to try to alert the community to tests being conducted. at OHL in New Orleans, Louisiana (Kathleen Flynn / Reuters)

Trump's comments on Tuesday came after another troublesome day for the stock market, which has been in free fall when the coronavirus stopped the economy and left millions of people unemployed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 400 points, or roughly 1.9 percent, to seal the worst end to the first quarter of its 135-year history.