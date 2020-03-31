The White House projects 100,000-240,000 American deaths from the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML5572b1f2a870d95336bbebe561fc131011% %MINIFYHTML5572b1f2a870d95336bbebe561fc131012%

%MINIFYHTML5572b1f2a870d95336bbebe561fc131015% %MINIFYHTML5572b1f2a870d95336bbebe561fc131016%

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House on Tuesday projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic if current patterns of social distancing are maintained. President Donald Trump called US efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus "a matter of life and death,quot; and urged the public to heed his administration's patterns of social distancing.

Trump called on Americans to prepare for a "two-week period," but predicted that the country would soon see a "light at the end of the tunnel,quot; of the global catastrophe that has killed more than 3,500 Americans and infected 170,000 more.

"I want all Americans to be prepared for the difficult days ahead," Trump said. "We are going through two very difficult weeks."

The comments came after Trump announced Sunday that he would extend until April 30 the social distancing guidelines urging Americans to cease social gatherings, work from home, suspend learning in schools, and more, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

It was an abrupt change for Trump, who spent much of last week targeting April 12 as the day he wanted to see Americans "pack the banks,quot; for services on Easter Sunday.

Many states and local governments already have stricter controls on mobility and meetings.

Trump spoke after another troublesome day for the stock market, which has been in a free fall as the cononavirus stopped the economy and left millions unemployed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 400 points, or approximately 1.9%, to seal the worst end of the first quarter of its 135-year history.