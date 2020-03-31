The United States has world crises to press again for a change of power in Venezuela

WASHINGTON – The United States is taking advantage of Venezuela's economic pain and the threat of the coronavirus to push a new plan for a power-sharing government in Caracas until presidential elections can be held this year.
The proposal, to be launched Tuesday in Washington, offers to ease US sanctions aimed at putting pressure on President Nicolás Maduro and his loyalists over the past year.
But it also demands that Maduro relinquish power as officials from his administration and the main opposition party, led by Juan Guaidó, create a short-term government that the United States hopes can guarantee fair elections.
There is no indication that Maduro is prepared to resign. It has resisted threats and pleas from the Trump administration to do so since a January 2019 revolt against its self-declared victory in the widely contested 2018 presidential election.
But the United States has a The energy dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia that has resulted in falling oil prices, a vital export for Venezuela's crater economy, and the International Monetary Fund's rejection of a $ 5 billion coronavirus response loan to convince Mr. Maduro that his time is up.
"If something good can come of it, perhaps it is the combination of pressure on the regime that leads them to seriously negotiate," Elliott Abrams, the State Department's envoy for Venezuela's policy, said Monday in an interview.
He said the Trump administration had been discussing for several months with allies how to break the impasse in Venezuela, and "we would have gone ahead with this anyway."
In Venezuela over the weekend, Guaidó also called for a government to share power to address the coronavirus threat after the monetary fund rejected a loan two weeks ago when its member states split from the legitimacy of the Maduro presidency. The United States and most of the West recognize Mr. Guaidó, the head of the Venezuelan Parliament, as the country's interim president, while Russia, Iran, China and Cuba are firm allies of Mr. Maduro.
Mr. Guaidó said that the temporary government "must be comprehensive and include all the necessary political and social sectors to face this serious emergency that is coming." However, he maintained that he could not include Maduro or those of his supporters who, like the president in conflict, were accused of drug trafficking last week by the United States.
With a government that shares power, Guaidó said in a statement, international organizations may consider lending Venezuela at least $ 1.2 billion to counter the pandemic, which he says could force people to "choose between dying of the virus or the virus. hungry,quot;.
The United States' plan builds on proposals that were discussed last year between the acting government and the opposition before negotiations on whether Maduro would leave power broke down. At that time, Mr. Maduro's negotiators He had also insisted that the United States lift sanctions against the government that sought to cut its oil exports and alienate it from the rest of the world.
Abrams said some sanctions against specific people in the Maduro administration could be lifted as their roles in a power-sharing government changed. But he said the most severe financial sanctions, including those that freeze the assets and properties of the acting administration, would remain until Maduro resigns and the temporary government is empowered.
"Until that goal is achieved, our pressure will continue and increase steadily," a 12-point summary of the plan the State Department shared with The New York Times concluded Monday.
It also requires the resolution of legal protections for opposition officials whose immunity was stripped by the administration of Mr. Maduro, and that foreign security forces leave Venezuela so that a government that shares power is not influenced by any threat they may represent. Abrams said there are an estimated 2,500 Cuban intelligence officials in Venezuela to support Maduro, calling it "simply impossible,quot; for democratic efforts to succeed as long as they remain.
But Mr. Abrams was careful to say that the plan was an opening offer for talks between the two sides, "not a,quot; take it or leave it "proposal, and that no single issue was a deciding factor except demand. for the departure of Mr. Maduro.
He said he presented the plan on Monday to allies among the 57 countries that recognized Guaidó's presidency, in Europe and Latin America.
But perhaps the only opinion of the plan that matters is that of Mr. Maduro, who has already resisted Massive internal protests, destroyed income that has been recovered in some places, and widespread condemnation for creating one of the world's largest refugee populations.
Abrams insisted that the proposal was not a desperate attempt to evict Maduro, after more than a year without any progress.
"Even Maduro must recognize that he has no solutions for Venezuela," said Abrams.
He said the plan was intended to persuade the military, government workers, business leaders and other countries in the country "to realize that they need a solution."
"And this is a solution," said Abrams, "and Maduro is an obstacle."