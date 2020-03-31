The United States has world crises to press again for a change of power in Venezuela

With a government that shares power, Guaidó said in a statement, international organizations may consider lending Venezuela at least $ 1.2 billion to counter the pandemic, which he says could force people to "choose between dying of the virus or the virus. hungry,quot;.

The United States' plan builds on proposals that were discussed last year between the acting government and the opposition before negotiations on whether Maduro would leave power broke down. At that time, Mr. Maduro's negotiators He had also insisted that the United States lift sanctions against the government that sought to cut its oil exports and alienate it from the rest of the world.

Abrams said some sanctions against specific people in the Maduro administration could be lifted as their roles in a power-sharing government changed. But he said the most severe financial sanctions, including those that freeze the assets and properties of the acting administration, would remain until Maduro resigns and the temporary government is empowered.

"Until that goal is achieved, our pressure will continue and increase steadily," a 12-point summary of the plan the State Department shared with The New York Times concluded Monday.

It also requires the resolution of legal protections for opposition officials whose immunity was stripped by the administration of Mr. Maduro, and that foreign security forces leave Venezuela so that a government that shares power is not influenced by any threat they may represent. Abrams said there are an estimated 2,500 Cuban intelligence officials in Venezuela to support Maduro, calling it "simply impossible,quot; for democratic efforts to succeed as long as they remain.

But Mr. Abrams was careful to say that the plan was an opening offer for talks between the two sides, "not a,quot; take it or leave it "proposal, and that no single issue was a deciding factor except demand. for the departure of Mr. Maduro.