The unexpected way Meghan Markle follows Grace Kelly's lead

The idea of Meghan Markle Continuing to seek acting as a member of Britain's royal family was always a long shot.
Although having a hard-working actress in his ranks at this point would be one of the least scandalous things in the past 30 years, no one, including Meghan, seemed to seriously consider it. In fact, the Suits Star hinted from the start that she was perfectly happy to shut down her lifestyle website, abandon her personal Instagram account, and retire from her career to pursue the life of service enjoyed by full-time royalty members. .
That little experiment lasted less than two years.
It was not the desire to serve that yielded, of course, but rather the ability of the local press to let it do so with a modicum of peace.
Less than two months before she and Prince Harry's second wedding anniversary, the couple is in Los Angeles with their son, Archieand Tuesday, March 31 is your departure date, the day your official affairs are no longer actual official affairs.
Even her Instagram account, Sussex Royal, has shared her latest one.
"As we all find the role we must play in this global change and habit change, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," read part of what turned out to be the farewell post for this account: which is not entirely surprising, as part of their agreement with the queen was that they would no longer invoke her RHS titles or any other variety of the term "royal,quot; in their future business and charity activities after March 31.
"While you may not see us here, the work continues.
"Thank you to this community, for the support, inspiration and shared commitment to good in the world. We hope to connect with you again soon. It has been great!"
Reconnecting virtually is everything anyone will do for the foreseeable future amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has national, state and local leaders who encourage people to stay home, and which has basically shut down production. in Hollywood, less what can be done through the likes of Zoom and Google Hangout.
But while we still don't know in what capacity the couple formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will physically appear, we do know that we will be hearing from Meghan as the narrator of the upcoming Disneynature documentary. Elephant.
When Harry (now it's just Harry, people) said to the president of Disney (then CEO) Bob Iger at the London premiere of The Lion King that his wife "voices off,quot;, he was not just chatting idly.
So is this the beginning of Meghan's return to her artistic roots?
Of course, narrating a nature movie made to support Elephants Without Borders' conservation efforts (wildlife preservation is a close cause to both Harry and his brother). Prince william& # 39; heart) is far from reserving leadership in the next big Netflix series. She is not exactly an actress again. But … Thespian's heart wants what it wants.
And now that she and Harry are working to become financially independent (they're paying for their own safety and everything), and they don't need to talk exactly about royalty to enjoy the momentum of their royal ties … Perhaps more projects like this are exactly what Meghan expects.
Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images, Hulton Archive / Getty Images
When she and Harry got engaged, the comparisons were instantly made with Grace kelly, who on April 18, 1956 became Princess Grace of Monaco, an ascension that forced her to leave behind her relatively short but already iconic and Oscar-winning career in Hollywood.
Of course, comparisons were made, because how many of these stories of the American actress marry royalty abroad?
However, even Princess Grace, who had three children with Prince Rainier of Monaco (his eldest, Prince alberto, is currently recovering from the new coronavirus) and remained, despite all sorts of reports of trouble in paradise, as real as it could be until her shocking death in a car accident in 1982, considered returning to the acting game.
And she almost did.
When he started developing the film in 1961, Alfred Hitchcock wanted Kelly to play the lead role in Marnie, about a thief who steals and cannot stay in one place for long because he is repressing a horrible trauma from his past. Kelly, who had starred in three films for Hitch, was on board, and her husband, supposedly, as well, but eventually the people of Monaco, who were in financial trouble, opposed the idea, even as she planned to donate her entire $ 800,000 salary to organizations. public charities. The role finally went to Tippi Hedren, who had previously starred The birds for Hitch, and Marnie it finally came out in 1964.
But Hollywood didn't want to let her go yet.
In 1966, 10 years later High societyThe last movie he made under contract at MGM came out: he made an uncredited appearance at the star-studded star performance. Poppy has no smell. Broadcast in the US USA On ABC, it was one of four films commissioned by the United Nations at that time in the Cold War to promote a message of unity and global peace. It carried a warning about drug addiction and international drug trafficking.
"The poppy has no smell, not even the smell of evil," begins the film with Kelly holding one of the lively orange flowers. "It is just an ordinary flower. Bright, innocent-looking."
And yet, that's where the opium comes from, kids.
She didn't start acting again, but Princess Grace continued to spend a lot of time with the camera on television specials and news shows about Monaco and the royal family, playing the highest version of herself, often alongside her husband.
But eventually, having made attending artists in film, theater, and music one of her top priorities as a royal, she brought her talents to the studio as a presenter and documentary narrator.
Peppercorn-Wormser Film Enterprises
Accredited as Princess Grace of Monaco, she narrates the 1977s. Theater Street Children, which follows the dancing students of the Kirov School of Ballet in Russia. At all times, she features Kelly's unmistakable voice, that graceful accent that always suggested a trace of the mainland, but was actually just her patrician upbringing in Philadelphia.
Peppercorn-Wormser Film Enterprises
She is also on camera, presenting the film from the Opera House in Monte Carlo. "In 1923, the year my husband, Prince Rainier, was born," Princess Grace opens the film, "her father, Prince Pierre, offered this theater as a home and sanctuary to a group of young dancers who suddenly found themselves with financial difficulties. " while creating a ballet revolution across Europe. "
So there was an organic link to that movie, as there is to Meghan and Elephants, considering how close to the cause her husband is, but still, it may have been the beginning of something.
In 1979 Grace acted as herself in a short film called Reorganized (Her husband appeared as "Flower Decorator,quot;) which was screened in Monaco in 1982, and ABC was interested in filming more scenes and turning it into an hour-long television special. But then the princess died on September 14.
Family theater productions
His last appearance, in Family Theater Production & # 39; s The nativity, cast posthumously that December, her equally iconic voice To catch a thief co-star Cary Grant Explaining that "it was, in fact, that last movie he was going to make. And as such, it becomes a fitting memory for his memory."
Asked by journalist Pierre salinger in an interview in June for ABC & # 39; s 20/20, which would turn out to be her last television interview, what it was like as an American to have spent the last 26 years in Europe, Princess Grace agreed: "You see things differently, no doubt. I naturally keep in touch with my family and My friends, I make a great effort, my friends are very important to me, I often go to the United States and I am very anxious to keep up with what is happening there, and I think it is quite easy for most Europeans. what to do.
"I don't think the Americans are aware of what's going on in Europe," he added with a smile.
Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
When asked what some of the main differences she saw between the way Europeans and Americans lived were, Grace said, "I think people here, especially in Monaco and on the coast here, live a little bit more each day. And they are not in such a hurry and in such a hurry. "
No one is in a hurry anywhere right now, except for scientists, doctors, hospital staff, first responders, and everyone else who is considered to be on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 and those, like delivery men and food providers. society afloat.
And Meghan and Harry are no different. Whatever they were planning to take off as soon as their term as members of working-class royalty expired today has been indefinitely delayed as the world copes with this crisis.
But life will return to normal eventually, and Meghan, albeit inadvertently, finds herself in a place similar to that of Princess Grace, though the timeline has condensed due to the rapid way in which Harry and Meghan attempted to withstand the scrutiny. relentless. in not being able to handle it.
Meghan didn't need to stop being real to find herself in demand, as Princess Grace was all her life, but now that she and Harry have quit The Firm, she can entertain a wider variety of offerings than she could have while working for the queen.
Those offers will keep coming and, knowing her husband, "She Does Voiceovers,quot; Harry, he will support her every step of the way back to … wherever she hopes to go.
