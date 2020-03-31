The unexpected way Meghan Markle follows Grace Kelly's lead

The idea of Meghan Markle Continuing to seek acting as a member of Britain's royal family was always a long shot.

Although having a hard-working actress in his ranks at this point would be one of the least scandalous things in the past 30 years, no one, including Meghan, seemed to seriously consider it. In fact, the Suits Star hinted from the start that she was perfectly happy to shut down her lifestyle website, abandon her personal Instagram account, and retire from her career to pursue the life of service enjoyed by full-time royalty members. .

That little experiment lasted less than two years.

It was not the desire to serve that yielded, of course, but rather the ability of the local press to let it do so with a modicum of peace.