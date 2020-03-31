The supposed baby mom of Carmelo Anthony shades him when asked if he is going to publicly disclose his son

Home Entertainment The supposed baby mom of Carmelo Anthony shades him when asked if...

Mia Angel, also known as Mia Burks, talks about Drake's son Adonis, while answering a fan's question about whether the NBA star would follow in the Canadian rapper's footsteps.

Mia Angel, also known as Mia Burks, has once again targeted Carmelo Anthony for not recognizing your child. The ex-lover of the basketball star cast a subtle shadow over her ex as she answered a fan's question if she was going to go public with her loving son during a question-and-answer session on Instagram.

The fan asked, "Now since Duck It was made public, do you think Melo will be next? , referring to the Canadian star who just revealed the face of her son Adonis for the first time after confirming that he is a father in 2018. Mia, however, seemed skeptical that Carmelo would follow in Drake's footsteps as she responded with multiple faces with tears of joy emojis.

On a side note, Mia praised Drake's 2-year-old boy. "Drake's son is sooo adorable!" she sprouted.

During the question and answer session, Mia also answered a question about co-parenting advice, to which she simply replied, "Patience." When asked how he was dealing with many negative comments about her, he shared a long message.

Apparently suggesting that she learned to ignore them, Mia wrote, "Mfs still talking about lil ol & # 39; me? Damn, I hate to see him." She became serious as she continued: "Let me be as transparent as I can. I have called myself everything people have called me on the Internet in a moment. But I went through a process where I had to reflect on my choices dig deep and take responsibility for the energy I took out and received. "

"God will help you overcome anything. Self-knowledge will help you overcome anything," he continued to share. "You cannot ignore the mistakes in your life, you have to correct them. Many people who walk through this have a testimony."

This is not the first time that Mia has despised Carmelo for not recognizing her daughter Genesis. In 2019, he shared a photo of her enjoying lunch with her little daughter. When a fan suggested that Carmelo should make a public appearance with his "beautiful" daughter, she replied, "Lol, I doubt it."