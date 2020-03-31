The stars of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; complete the final filming of the season using iPhones

ME!

The production in season 18 of the hit reality series has closed due to the coronavirus blockade just before Kim Kardashian and her family members can film their latest episode.

Kim Kardashian and his family turn to their iPhones to film the season finale of the reality show "keeping up with the Kardashians"amidst the coronavirus blockade.

Production on the current season 18 of the series closed just before Kim and his family members were able to film the last episode, so they are now trying to complete filming while socially distancing themselves.

In a video chat with a comedian Jimmy Fallon For the Monday (March 30) episode of "The Tonight Show: At Home Edition," Kim explains that the ending will serve as a kind of isolation diary, as everyone awaits the pandemic in their own homes.

"We filmed the entire season, except for the last episode. So now that we've closed production, we'll all be in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves," said the 39-year-old man.

"We have tripods installed and our iPhones, and the entire last episode will be what we do in quarantine (sic) … I literally have no idea what everyone else has been up to!"

However, Kim confessed that she had broken her self-isolation to recruit her younger sister, a makeup mogul. Kylie Jenner, to help her prepare for the "Tonight Show" remote chat, which was held at her mother's house, Kris Jenner.

Admitting that he hadn't met Kylie in weeks, he continued, "That's the first time I've seen her, because the whole family is growing apart, so we haven't even seen each other. So I ran away and I'm" in the house. from my mother in her glamorous room because there is a door from the outside, so this is all that will let us in. "

Meanwhile, the mother of four has confessed that she and her husband Kanye West They have been struggling with homeschooling after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the closure of schools in Los Angeles.

During a remote interview on a daytime program "The view"On Tuesday, Kim shared," The kids just spent spring break, thank God, for being their teacher too. My new respect (s) for teachers. It is as if they deserve so much. It has been difficult to juggle everything and you really have to put yourself in the background and just focus on the kids. "

Kim and Kylie recently joined the growing number of celebrities who donated $ 1 million (£ 802,400) to aid in the fight against the coronavirus, while urging fans to heed advice from medical officials to stay on the interior to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively Y Ryan ReynoldsY Arnold schwarzenegger They have also made similar generous donations in recent times.