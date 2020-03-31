The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; NeNe Leakes has no regrets fighting Kenya Moore during her trip to Greece

%MINIFYHTML117e811a050149e2c9392d45cb5c34e011% %MINIFYHTML117e811a050149e2c9392d45cb5c34e012%

Instagram

This came after NeNe hinted that Kenya was fighting with her all season because she had been looking at the seat next to Andy Cohen in the next reunion special episode.

Up News Info –

NeNe leaks Y Kenya moore They had a heated moment when they were in Greece with other members of the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"In a new episode of"Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"NeNe discussed the altercation, admitting that he did not regret his actions.

"I want to see if you back up your actions with 'Do You Loret It It? Greece Edition'," the host said of the segment from home. When asked if he regretted "throwing popcorn at Kenya," the TV star replied, "no, I love throwing popcorn."

%MINIFYHTML117e811a050149e2c9392d45cb5c34e013% %MINIFYHTML117e811a050149e2c9392d45cb5c34e014%

"Do you regret spitting in Kenya?" Andy kept asking, to which NeNe said, "I don't spit on people. So no. I didn't spit on them."

%MINIFYHTML117e811a050149e2c9392d45cb5c34e015% %MINIFYHTML117e811a050149e2c9392d45cb5c34e016%

<br />

This came after NeNe alluded in her YouTube video that Kenya was fighting with her throughout the season because she had been looking at the seat next to Andy in the upcoming special reunion episode. The 51-year-old woman revealed on Tuesday, March 17, that prior to her explosion in Kenya by saying she was pregnant with a "buffalo," Kenya had been nervous.

"But the reason this girl has discussions with me all season through the end – I try to tell [Porsha Williams] but I don't think Porsha had it until maybe recently – she did all of that because she wants to make sure that she have the seat next to Andy, "said NeNe. "And Porsha sits in that seat, and Kenya sits to the end."

"It doesn't matter for all these girls where they sit, but for Kenya, she wants to be 'that girl'." She wants to be able to sit next to Andy, "NeNe insisted.