The star of & # 39; Marriage Boot Camp & # 39; pregnant Bianca Bonnie refuses to meet Baby Daddy

In an interview, the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: New York & # 39; She also admits that she is not sure whether she will allow Chozus to enter the delivery room when the baby is born in June.

Things have not been easy for Bianca Bonnie Y Chozus, especially during this coronavirus pandemic. The "Marriage Boot Camp"Star, who is currently pregnant, is now staying away from her baby daddy because she has tested positive for the virus.

Speaking to HollywoodLife.com, Bonnie reveals that she has isolated herself in Miami since her family remains in New York after Chozus has been diagnosed with the virus. Apparently her own partner wants to visit her in Miami, but she rejects the idea because of the virus. "I don't know what the virus really is, so I'm trying to get away from everyone, especially the people who tested positive," he says.

The "Love and Hip Hop: New York"Star continues," I don't know when I'll see him later. If you're positive right now and it's March and my baby is due in June, I don't feel like it's long enough yet, so I'm not sure … I really don't know when you will be able to see him. The baby now. If he hadn't tested positive, we'd see each other more often. "

To make matters worse, if this continues until the baby is born, Bonnie admits that she is not sure if she will allow her to enter the delivery room. Still, the reality TV star believes Chozus will recover. "I feel like he'll be fine because he's young, and they said you could shake it," she says.

In a separate interview with Bossip, Bonnie admits that self-quarantining is not easy for her, especially since she has no one near her. "I wish the baby was here, at least I would have something to do!" she says. "I feel like I'm kicking rocks, but I feel like if we can get through this, we can get through anything."

Bonnie and Chozus revealed that they are expecting a child in February at the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition."