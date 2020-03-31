The star of & # 39; 3LW & # 39; & # 39; Cheetah Girls & # 39; Kiely Williams calls Adrienne Bailon & # 39; Liar & # 39;

Kiely Williams, the former bandmate and co-star of Adrienne Bailon, criticized Bailon as a liar during a recent live Instagram feed.

Kiely was asked if she would ever attend The Real to work things out with her former 3LW bandmate, and Kiely had a few things to say.

"I don't think Adrienne wants to have live television with me," Kiely replied.

"She's going to say, 'Yes, Kiely, I pretended to be your best friend, and now I'm not.' It's like … you were lying then or you're lying now. Either you were my best friend and now you are not claiming me, or you were pretending to be my best friend and now you are telling the truth. So that's why I don't think that's going to happen. "

Kiely says she doesn't think things are good with Adrienne or Naturi Naughton.

"I don't feel like I have anything to repair, especially when it comes to Adrienne," he said. "As far as Naturi is concerned, if there was ever a reason to apologize, all of that has been overshadowed by the literal lies and the really ugly things he said about my mother and sister. So, no. I'm not interested in that. I am sorry."