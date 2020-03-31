The Six Nations of England 2001: What Happened Next? The | Rugby Union News





Like Covid-19's Six Nations in force postponements in force, England had to contend with testing delays in 2001. What happened next to the players involved at the time?

The last time a team from England had to deal with a postponement of the Six Nations came in 2001, when an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Britain led to the suspension of three tests in Ireland.

Clive Woodward's England, seeking a first Grand Slam since 1995, something that until then any player in the squad achieved at the time, eventually traveled to face Ireland in Dublin in October 2001.

It was a day to forget for England as they suffered a 20-14 loss and saw the possibility of a Grand Slam evaporating. Although they still picked up the trophy, perhaps a title victory has never been so empty for a group of players.

With Martin Johnson and Lawrence Dallaglio injured in October 2001, Matt Dawson was the team captain on a disappointing day.

Will the 2020 group fare better each time this year's Six Nations returns? Below are the men who were involved that day in Dublin nearly two decades ago, and what happened next to them …

15. Iain Balshaw

A Bath player at the time, Balshaw picked up the last of his 35 England caps in 2008, picking up a medal for Rugby World Cup winners in 2003, coming off the bench in the final.

At the club level, the full back left Bath to play for Leeds between 2004 and 2006, Gloucester between 2006 and 2009 and Biarritz in the French Top 14 between 2009 and 2014, retiring at age 35 due to knee injuries.

Since then, Balshaw has worked as a dedicated sports speaker and for a strategic sales company.

14. Dan Luger

In 2001, Luger was involved in a famous incident on the day that Ireland scrum half Peter Stringer produced a sensational tackle to stop a certain attempt.

As a Harlequin player, Luger would play for four more clubs in his career: Perpignan (2003-05) and Toulon (2005-06) in France, RK Nada (2006) in Croatia and then Nice Côte d & # 39; Azur (2006 – 10) back in France, where he combined play with training.

His test career did not last nearly as long, as he played for England for two more years until 2003, traveling as part of the victorious Rugby World Cup team, although he did not participate in the semi-final or final, and did not. characteristic for England again thereafter.

In 2009, Luger ventured into bobsleigh, competing as a driver in the British Bobsleigh Championship in Italy alongside Olympic medalists Jason Gardener and Craig MacLean, and World Championship medal winning decathlete Dean Macey. The quartet qualified for the British Championship but had to withdraw due to an injury sustained by MacLean.

In 2019, Luger launched a long / short equity fund.

13. Will Greenwood

Current Sky Sports Rugby Expert and analyst, Greenwood was a key man in central England until his retirement in November 2004, finishing with 55 games and about 31 attempts.

He participated in the British and Irish Lions tour in 2005, but would not play for England again, while playing his club days with Harlequins, having met with them from Leicester in 2000, until 2006.

Since then, Greenwood has worked in the media, covering rugby in each of the following seasons, while training with the Barbarians in 2016 and 2017.

12. Mike Catt

At the center of the center in 2001, Catt appeared for England for a large number of years between 1994 and 2007, retiring after the 2007 World Cup final defeat to South Africa with 75 matches.

Catt stepped off the bench to collect a 2003 World Cup winners medal, while his appearance in the 2007 final at age 36 and one month made him the oldest player to play in a final of the Rugby World Cup, a record since broken by Brad Thorn.

At the club level, Catt played with Bath until 2004, before joining London Irish and ending his playing days. From 2008 to 2012, Catt attacked the coach at Irish London, before becoming England's backs coach between 2012 and 2015, Italy's attack coach from 2016 to 2019, and now Ireland's attack coach from 2019.

11. Jason Robinson

Having converted from the rugby league to the rugby union in 2000, Robinson had not spent much time with England in 2001.

However, the floating foot wing became a vital part of the preparation, scoring in the victorious 2003 World Cup final and presenting, like Catt, until the 2007 final, after which he retired with 51 matches.

Robinson had initially retired from trial service in 2005, but returned during the 2007 Six Nations, ending a 15-month absence.

He then retired from all forms of the sport in 2007, closing seven years with the Sale Sharks.

In 2008, the RFL announced that Robinson would return to the rugby league in a base-level training capacity for the England national side, becoming a dual code ambassador for the sport, while in 2009 it was announced that Robinson would return to join Sale Sharks as the new head coach for the 2009 season, coming out in 2010.

10. Jonny Wilkinson

Perhaps the best kicker of his generation, Wilkinson already had 31 caps in his test career in 2001, but he would appear for another 10 years until his international retirement after the 2011 World Cup.

Half the fly was crucial in the glory of the 2003 Rugby World Cup, kicking the winning drop-goal with his weaker right foot late in extra time to beat Australia on Australian soil.

However, after that maximum, Wilkinson would suffer a series of injuries for three years: shoulder, knee (both), groin, kidney and appendicitis.

At the club level, Wilkinson remained with the first Newcastle Falcons club until 2009 before moving to France with Toulon, where he became a club legend, winning the Top 14 title in 2014 and two European Cups in 2013 and 2014.

Since his retirement Wilkinson has worked extensively in the media and has become a kick consultant with England on several occasions.

9. Matt Dawson

The England captain in Dublin in 2001 with Martin Johnson injured, Dawson played for England until 2006, finishing with 77 games.

The scrum half played a vital role in shaping Wilkinson's winning knockdown goal in the 2003 World Cup final, shooting for crucial extra yards and field position.

He left Northampton Saints in 2004, before spending two years at Wasps. He has become a host of the sports panel since his retirement, while also working as an expert and commentator.

1. Jason Leonard

Leonard, a very experienced backup striker, would play for England until 2004, racking up a record 114 test limits, leaving the bench in the 2003 World Cup final in his penultimate appearance.

Leonard also saw the rest of his days at the club with Harlequins until 2004, whom he had represented since 1990.

Since then, he has worked as an agent, acted as RFU president between 2015 and 2015, became a member of the board of directors for Six Nations and the British & Irish Lions, and launched his own special events service.

2. Phil Greening

Starting the prostitute in 2001, England's postponed ordeal with Ireland was actually Greening's last appearance in an England jersey, and that at just 26 years old. Therefore, he is one of the only players involved who was not at the 2003 World Cup.

Woodward would never again choose the Wasps man, who finished with 24 games, and Greening played at the club level until 2005 before retiring due to a toe injury.

Greening then trained in the England Sevens setup as Mike Friday's assistant until 2007, before working as Danny Wilson's assistant at London Welsh, and then as the club's head coach between 2010 and 2011.

In 2012, Greening signed a three-year contract to become head coach and manage the program for Scotland Sevens, but left before March 1, 2013. He now owns a gym in Chester.

3. Julian White

From a player whose international career ended in 2001 to one whose testing career was in its infancy. Tighthead White had only been around the setup for a year in 2001, but was still earning caps in 2009, finishing at 51 and as a 2005 British and Irish Lion.

In 2001, White had just joined Bristol from Saracens, where he would play for two seasons, before joining Leicester Tigers, whom he faced between 2003 and 2012 and then retired.

He was part of the World Cup team that traveled to Australia in 2003, but participated sparingly in the tournament, starting against Samoa and starting off the bench against Uruguay. He then retired from the 2007 World Cup team for personal reasons.

Since retirement, White has moved into agriculture full time and oversees a pedigree herd of cattle, sheep, and sheep from South Devonshire.

4. Simon Shaw

Shaw was already 28 years old at the time of this 2001 Test, but remarkably still appeared in an England jersey a decade later, retiring after the 2011 World Cup with 71 caps.

Despite playing in all the warm-up events, Shaw missed out on the 2003 World Cup squad, although he was suspended due to injury to Danny Grewcock. As such, Shaw has a tournament medal, but has commented that he keeps it in a drawer and feels that he has not actually won it, as he has not played a Test.

Otherwise, Shaw's career was very successful, playing in two World Cups in 2007 and 2011 and on three British and Irish Lions tours in 1997, 2005 and 2009, the last of which was outstanding against South Africa at almost 36 years old. .

At the club level, Shaw won everything there was to win: three consecutive Premier League titles between 2003 and 2005 with Wasps, plus an additional league win (2008), Challenge Cup (2003) and two European Cups ( 2004, 2007) with the same club

In 2008 he became the first player in Premier League history to reach 200 appearances, while in 2011 he moved to France with Toulon, where he started in a final loss in the Top 14 of 2012. Since the end of his days. At play, Shaw has entered the business world.

5. Danny Grewcock

Grewcock's career in England ended against Ireland in Dublin, but not until 2007, as he regularly appeared in the following years to reach 69 matches.

He had just joined Bath from the Saracens in 2001, and would remain with the West Country club until his retirement in 2011. Grewcock was on the 2003 World Cup team, but a broken hand against Uruguay in the groups forced to withdraw due to injuries.

After retiring, he worked at Bath Academy and later as Director of Sports at Oundle School. He now works part-time between Bristol Bears Academy and as a high-performance rugby manager at Clifton College. He has a black belt in karate.

6. Martin Corry

Blindside's flanker in 2001 was Corry, with Lawrence Dallaglio injured and Richard Hill at No. 8.

Corry was part of the 2003 World Cup team, but appeared only once in the tournament and was an unused substitute in the final. The back row appeared for England until 2007, where he captained them for the final defeat of the World Cup, picking up 64 games in all.

At the club level, Corry played until 2009 with Leicester Tigers before retiring. Since then he has worked as a motivational and professional speaker in the UK.

7. Neil Back

An absolutely key man in England's race to become 2003 world champion. The victorious 2003 World Cup final actually demonstrated Back's 66th and final England Test.

He came out of retirement to appear for the Lions in 2005 for a tryout on his disastrous New Zealand tour. At the club level, he retired with the Leicester Tigers in 2005, having completed 15 years with the club since 1990.

He had already entered training for that time as a defensive player / coach with the Tigers, after which he continued as defense coach and head coach of the Tigers academy. In 2008, he became head coach of Leeds Carnegie, before spending spells training for Rugby Lions and in Edinburgh in 2012/13.

Now he works between the financial, business and corporate sectors. He remains the only striker in England Rugby history to have recorded a knockdown goal at test level.

8. Richard Hill

Like Back, Hill performs phenomenally in the back row for England during this period of unsurpassed success.

Winner of the 2003 World Cup, Hill largely switched to the open side after Back's retirement, and is considered to be the only player Woodward has ever dropped, yet a series of injuries saw him add just eight. games after 2003.

He continued to play for England until 2004 before retiring with 79 games. He was named on the Lions' 2005 tour, but an early knee injury in Game 1 was Hill's last in the test stage.

He played with Saracens until 2008 before retiring, and has since worked for the club and the RFU in various coaching and team manager roles.