The remaster of & # 39; Modern Warfare 2 & # 39; will maintain a controversial mass shooting level

%MINIFYHTMLfe9fd12e36fb07df9f6436f75497fb8911% %MINIFYHTMLfe9fd12e36fb07df9f6436f75497fb8912%

Players have several argumentative hills where they can choose to die, some valid, some less so.

%MINIFYHTMLfe9fd12e36fb07df9f6436f75497fb8913% %MINIFYHTMLfe9fd12e36fb07df9f6436f75497fb8914%

One of the hottest storylines in gaming history surrounds a controversial level in the 2009 first-person shooter title "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," one that will be returned in a remastered version to be released this week.

%MINIFYHTMLfe9fd12e36fb07df9f6436f75497fb8915% %MINIFYHTMLfe9fd12e36fb07df9f6436f75497fb8916%

MORE: What is included (and not included) in & # 39; MW2 & # 39; remastered

At the "Non-Russian,quot; level, the player, who controls Joseph Allen, a CIA undercover agent, accompanies members of a Russian terrorist group as they murder civilians at a Russian airport. The player can choose whether they want to attack civilians as the group advances through the airport, and is given the option beforehand to skip the level entirely.

"It will cost nothing compared to all it will save," Lt. Gen. Shepherd explains to Allen before the mission.

The mission was the subject of much debate 11 years ago when it first came out; It was censored in international versions of the game and completely removed in the Russian version of the title. Thousands of mass shootings later, including incidents that rocked the nation in Las Vegas, Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut, are likely to provoke a similar reaction.

The video for the remastered level "No Russian,quot; was leaked to YouTube on Tuesday.