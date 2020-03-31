The Primavera Sound Festival in Spain was delayed until the end of August due to the COVID-19 pandemic

It was also delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak at the Essence 2020 Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, which was originally planned to take place from July 1 to 5.

Up News Info –

Spain's Primavera Sound Festival and Essence 2020 Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana have become the latest music events to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spring officials were to celebrate the party's 20th anniversary in early June, with artists included The strokes, King's wool, Tyler the creator, Stream, Massive Attack, Iggy Pop, Divulge, The National, Kacey Musgraves Y Young bully.

%MINIFYHTMLdbfea01f17e49bd48ddfd2a1b24e975111% %MINIFYHTMLdbfea01f17e49bd48ddfd2a1b24e975112%

However, the COVID-19 outbreak has led festival chiefs to delay the celebrations until the end of August.

In a statement, they wrote: "There are things that only happen once in a lifetime. The current global health crisis of COVID-19 is, unfortunately, one of them. But it will not be the only one."

"The spirit of solidarity and collective response of society to this emergency will endure for a long time and will allow us to accept exceptional situations and overcome the challenge … and literally embrace each other once it is over." "

<br />

Meanwhile, this summer's Essence Festival, originally planned for July 1-5, has also been delayed due to the chaos of the coronavirus.

Authorities are working to secure a new date for this fall, although it is not yet known whether the headliners Janet Jackson Y Bruno Mars It will remain on the invoice.

<br />

SXSW in Texas and Ultra Music in Florida, as well as Glastonbury in Great Britain, were canceled due to the pandemic, while Coachella and Stagecoach in California and Bonnaroo in Tennessee were postponed until later in the year.