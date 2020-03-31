The NFL Nickelodeon connection has us matching the QBs with the beloved 'SpongeBob' characters.

%MINIFYHTMLa9a29256fbf45a98973ba406a0d1eb0d11% %MINIFYHTMLa9a29256fbf45a98973ba406a0d1eb0d12%

The NFL will take a surprising step to increase its popularity among children next season after They reportedly agree to broadcast a first-round playoff game on Nickelodeon aimed at children as well as CBS.

Where "SpongeBob SquarePants,quot; captivated viewers before, soccer will attempt to conquer the hearts of youth across the United States.

That got us thinking: What "SpongeBob,quot; characters would the NFL quarterbacks be if they entered the digital realm?

Here is our attempt to answer that question in a list that will almost certainly lead to disagreement and outrage. Just remember that we did our best:

Patrick Mahomes: SpongeBob

Mahomes is fresh out of a Super Bowl title and is having one of the best career starts in NFL history (76 touchdowns in 31 games). He appears to be well positioned to own the next generation of league hits. The best quarterback is generally considered the star of the league, and the competition for the role will likely be between him and Lamar Jackson for years to come. Like SpongeBob, Mahomes' voice is a source of great fun, and is generally appreciated even by opposing fans.

Mitchell Trubisky: Patrick Star

Seeing Trubisky trying to find his balance in the NFL is like watching Patrick Star try to walk through a door.

Colt McCoy: Sandy Cheeks

The ancient great Longhorns is as close as possible to the sea squirrel. He lives in his substitute quarterback bubble until he is called into action.

You may no longer reside in the Southwest, but dare not insult where it came from.

Philip Rivers: Squidward's Tentacles

The most grumpy quarterback in the NFL really loves his trade, as does the Bikini Bottom fool.

This is what Rivers looked like whenever he was disappointed by the Chargers' teammates over the years:

Jared Goff: Eugene H. Krabs

It took Goff a short time to obtain a four-year, $ 134 million contract extension that has prepared him for a lifetime despite suspicious production on the field. Mr. Crab would be very proud of the delicacy.

Lamar Jackson: Sheldon J. Plankton

Jackson's entire career is devoted to making everyone who overlooked or disrespected his game look like idiots. He dropped to No. 32 in the 2018 NFL Draft and was told by teams and testers that he would be better as a wide receiver. One season of MVP closed that conversation, but the caller to the Ravens is unlikely to lose his edge.

His motivations, then, bear similarities to Plankton's. Plankton, of course, lives to take revenge for the lack of attention it receives, constantly seeking to flip Bikini Bottom.

However, unlike plankton, Jackson already seems to have the secret formula and a path to massive success.

Aaron Rodgers: Flying Dutchman

He's a baaaaaad man.

Here's Rodgers in the clutch:

Tom Brady: King Neptune

There is no doubt that Brady, the GOAT, rules the NFL quarterbacks' kingdom.

His throne, of course, will be in a new city for the first time next season.

Now who are all these quarterbacks throwing the ball at? That option is easily the Ole Miss Seahawks ripped receiver.

DK Metcalf: Larry the Lobster

Larry's great energy around here.