The NFL expanded the playoffs, he explained: How many teams will make the playoffs? What else to know?

The NFL playoff format was widely considered one of the best in sports. The number of teams was ideal. Those with the best records were rewarded with byes and clashes against the lowest seeds. Surprises were inevitable, but overall, the champion the group produced was deserving and representative of their true superiority over the rest of the league. Beyond a few problems with seeding, the NFL playoff format was perfect.

So obviously it was time for a change.

As the NFL and NFLPA finalized a new collective bargaining agreement, within CBA terms there was a change in the league's playoff format. The NFL wanted to add two games to the postseason schedule, one game (and one team) per conference. "Adding two games to the postseason calendar," of course, is slang for "adding opportunities to collect more bread."

The NFL has not adjusted the playoff format since 2002, when the Texans joined the league and the NFL divided into eight divisions from four teams. Six playoff teams in each conference have been in existence since 1990. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2020

A source told ESPN that the change in the playoff format had been "agreed for a long time,quot; and that "there was not much disagreement,quot; over the idea of ​​expanding the field for the postseason. But the league doesn't just add a couple of games to the playoffs; More changes are coming.

Below are all the changes.

How many teams will make the NFL playoffs?

The new format will add one team to the playoff field in both the AFC and NFC, making it a 14-team postseason (seven teams per conference) instead of the previous 12-team format.

As ESPN noted, if the new playoff format had been in effect in 2019, the Steelers would have made it to the AFC playoffs and the Rams would have been included in the NFC field.

This is what last season's playoff group would look like under the new format, assuming that the current NFL planting tactics (all four division winners get the first four seeds) remain in place.

Seed Team 1) Ravens (goodbye first round) two) Bosses 3) Patriots 4) Jeans 5) Accounts 6) Titans 7) Steelers

Seed Team 1) 49ers (goodbye first round) two) Packers 3) Saints 4) Eagles 5) Seahawks 6) Vikings 7) Rams

The question critics of this new format will ask: Did Pittsburgh (who limped to the end of the season after a series of QB injuries) and Los Angeles (who finished third in their own division) deserve to make it to the postseason?

If the proposed new playoff system had been in place for the past 10 years, we would have added: • five 10-win teams

• nine teams with 9 victories

• six 8-win teams The team that helped the most (by far) would have been the Steelers, who would have made 4 more trips to the playoffs and 10/10 the past 10 years. pic.twitter.com/VYWn7xBpID – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 20, 2020

When will the NFL playoffs expand?

The new playoff format will be installed for the 2020 season (when and if it takes place).

With a teleconference vote, NFL owners confirmed the playoff format change Tuesday.

Only one team from each conference gets a first-round goodbye

The previous playoff format, of course, allowed two teams in each conference to benefit from first-round goodbye. That's why the 49ers' goal line against the Seahawks in Week 17 last season was such a massive play; it allowed the Packers to jump to the Saints by seed No. 2. New Orleans ended up losing its wild card game to Minnesota, and Green Bay claimed the NFC title.

This is a great reward for the main seed at each conference, but some wonder if it is too strong an advantage.

Six games the wild card weekend

Here is the money maker. The addition of a playoff team and the subtraction of a first-round goodbye in each conference means two additional playoff games on the wild card weekend. According to ESPN, "Players from teams that win a first-round bye-by will also receive the postseason payment for that weekend."

However, as NFLPA executive committee vice president and current 49ers cornerback, Richard Sherman notes, "It is never so simple,quot;.

Re NBA CBA: Obviously the owners want an extra regular season / playoff game and are giving it to players and the media as "More games, more money!" It is much more complicated than that, and the players need real concessions. But they seem to have this influence: the owners want a deal now. – Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 20, 2020

A six game weekend for the wild card round is obviously intriguing to viewers. Presumably, No. 2 seed will face No. 7 seed, No. 3 will play No. 6, and No. 4 will draw No. 5. What is unclear is how the NFL will determine that seed, which is the biggest problem with their current playoff format.

The regular season increased to 17 games; preseason shortened to three games

This can be implemented for the 2021 season at the earliest.

This was a proposal from NFL team owners that received a major setback from players, with the health and safety risks associated with another regular-season game as their biggest concerns. The league's balancing act of subtracting a preseason game to make up for the addition of the regular season generally doesn't make sense for regular starters who don't play in Week 4 preseason games, anyway.

Probably an effort to convince players to agree to a 17-game schedule, players as part of the new CBA will go from a 47 percent revenue share in the previous deal to 48 percent in 16 games, and then to a 48.5 percent turnout if they go to 17 games.