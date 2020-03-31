The national hero Monty & # 39; s Pass remains strong | Racing News

The great national hero, Monty & # 39; s Pass, still strengthens at 27 at coach Jimmy Mangan's stables in Conna, County Cork, where he has lived since the age of four.

Mangan will never forget April 5, 2003, the day a long-term plan was made, and some meaty bets were placed.

Members of the Northern Ireland-based Dee Racing Union, led by Blackpool-born bingo owner Mike Futter, had been advised by Mangan to back his horse for the world's biggest obstacle course after finishing second in the Trophy. Topham in 2002.

Heeded their advice and in all probability dipped from 66-1 at a starting price of 16-1.

The owners and all supporters of Monty & # 39; s Pass had barely a moment of concern as he broke into their home for 12 lengths of Supreme Glory held by Barry Geraghty.

"It was a powerful day for us," said Mangan.

"He is still in good shape. He is 27 years old and he is on the field every day and returns every night. I think he could be the oldest Grand National winner in the world."

"We've had him since he was four years old. He earned his point-to-point here at Tallow, his first race, and progressed slowly from there."

"A local union owned it and they sold it to the union in Belfast, which was run by Mike Futter.

"They were prepared to travel to Cheltenham and Liverpool. He was second at Topham in 2002. We knew we had a good national horse after that race."

"We went to Cheltenham, and he was fifth in the Flete Chase Mildmay, and a fortnight later we returned to Liverpool. He was a weary horse for the Topham Trophy, and finished second behind a Willie Mullins horse (Time to win) .

"I told the guys that day that they would endorse him for next year's Grand National: We will come back and win it."

"One of the owners made over £ 1m with him. They backed him up before the weights went from 66-1 to 16-1. It all went as planned that day."

After carrying 10st 7lb to victory, Monty & # 39; s Pass was loaded with the heavy 11st 10lb load in 2004.

He wasn't disgraced when he finished fourth, but it could have been a different story if the terrain hadn't gone against him.

"He came back the following year and finished fourth, but the terrain was too soft for him," said Mangan.

"Barry Geraghty came in later and said it was just as good last year, only the ground beat him and he had the maximum weight."

Monty & # 39; s Pass returned for a final crack at the National in 2005 and retired after completing the course in 16th place behind Hedgehunter.

His feat of winning the Aintree masterpiece will never be lost in the small community that Monty & # 39; s Pass still appreciates.

Mangan said: "The small town (Conna) I come from, there are signs to this day that say & # 39; Hogar del Paso de Monty & # 39 ;.

"They are very proud of the horse," said Mangan.