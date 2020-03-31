The impact of LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Chris Paul in the 2019-20 season is analyzed | NBA News

While we wait for basketball to resume, NBA.comJohn Schuhmann delves into the 2019-20 season numbers to illustrate the great impact of LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Zion Williamson.

LeBron's favorite target

Image:

James and Anthony Davis in action for the Lakers



The statistic

LeBron James has 172 assists to Anthony Davis.

The context

That's 42 more assists than any other player has for a single teammate and 30 more assists than James has had for a single teammate in any of his previous 16 seasons.

















At the age of 35, James has an average of 10.6 assists per game, and also the league leader, per game. Davis is the biggest reason why. His combination of size, skill, and athleticism is unmatched among James' teammates for 17 seasons.

Before 2019-20, the most assists James gave to a single teammate in a single season was 142 (Chris Bosh, Heat; 2013-14), and that number was accomplished in 870 minutes more together than James and Davis. together this season

















The 1,317 minutes James and Davis played together rank 107th among all two-man combinations this season. But James '4.7 Davis' 4.7 assists per 36 minutes are the most among 34 combinations in which one player has at least 75 assists to the other.

Newbie on the edge

Image:

Zion Williamson rises to the edge for a two-handed slam dunk



The statistic

Zion Williamson has averaged 20.9 points in the paint for 36 minutes, the highest rate for any player (minimum 500 minutes played) in the 24 seasons the stat has been tracked.

The context

Last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 17.5 points in paint per game, the highest mark for any player (minimum 40 games played) since Shaquille O & # 39; Neal averaged 19.6 in 2002-03. This season Antetokounmpo has surpassed its own mark (17.51 ​​vs. 17.47), despite the fact that it has averaged almost two minutes less per game. His points in the paint for 36 minutes (20.4) would be the highest mark since Shaq averaged 20.8 for 36 in 1998-99, were it not for Williamson's 20.9, the highest mark the NBA has seen in the last 24 seasons.

















Williamson made four triples on his debut, but shot 2 of 9 from beyond the arc after that. And he's shot just 2 of 10 from mid-range to start his career. But he's made 85 percent of his shots in the restricted area, the fifth-highest rate among 296 players with at least 200 field goal attempts this season.

The No. 1 pick in last year's Draft has played just 19 games. His seven games of 20 or more points in the paint match LeBron James, and he's more than Anthony Davis (six), Joel Embiid (one) or James Harden (six).

Williamson's 565 minutes represents a small sample size, and you may not be able to keep up with this in the future. But maybe I can. Those 565 minutes is also your starting sample size, and you can certainly argue that you will become more efficient at painting as you gain experience.

















His 63.1 percent shooting in the restricted area ranks 53rd among 89 players with at least 200 restricted area attempts, and if you compare the numbers of rookie shots to those of fourth-year players, there is a slightly higher jump in the restricted area (from 59.9 percent to 62.7 percent) than in a percentage of three points (33.2 percent to 35.9 percent).

SR clutch

Image:

Chris Paul Scores a Finger Against the San Antonio Spurs



Statistics

Chris Paul leads the league with 144 points scored (when the score is within five points during the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime).

The context

Volume has been a factor. Paul has played 160 league clutch minutes in 42 league clutch games.

But efficiency has also been a factor. Paul has shot 46 of 86 (53.5 percent) in those situations, the fourth best mark among 28 players who have tried at least 50. That includes an incredible 17 of 27 (63 percent) since mid-range, as well as 43 by 46 (93 percent) showing in clutch free throws, the best mark among 32 players who have tried at least 25.

















There may be some luck in that mid-range 17-for-27, but it's also an extension of what Paul has done at all points in the game this season. Paul has an effective field goal percentage of 54.2 percent in jumpers, the second-best mark among 139 players who have attempted at least 100.

His 1.09 points for possession as a pick-and-roll ball handler also rank second among 56 players who have averaged at least five ball handler possessions per game. And his 53.9 percent midrange is the best mark among 79 players with at least 100 of those attempts.

In fact, he's the second-best mark in at least 200 attempts in the past 15 seasons, with Kevin Durant's 55.1 percent last season the only one to beat him.

At the age of 34 and in his fifteenth season, Paul knows how to take advantage of the way most teams defend pick and roll. That's a big reason why the Thunder are 29-13 (including 25-5 since Nov. 25) in games that have been less than five points in the last five minutes. They are fifth in the West with the seventh best point differential in the conference.

