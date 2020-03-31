The headquarters of the US Open will be transformed into a 350-bed temporary hospital | Tennis news





Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to be transformed into a 350-bed temporary hospital

Part of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will be transformed into a 350-bed temporary hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes after a military hospital ship arrived in New York as America's coronavirus epicenter prepares for the peak of the pandemic, while construction of a 68-bed field hospital in Central Park also began.

The US Open site at Flushing Meadows has been embroiled in the fray amid a medical crisis that has brought professional sports to a sudden, indefinite halt.

Chris Widmaier, spokesperson for the US Tennis Association. The US, owner of the tennis center, said the conversion of an indoor tennis facility on-site would begin Tuesday.

"We are here to help, there are no two ways to do it," said Widmaier. "New York is our home, we are all in this together."

The New York City Emergency Administration (NYCEM) informed the USTA of its plans with spokesperson Omar Bourne saying: "The site is not likely to be a Covid patient, and we will evaluate it based on need."

