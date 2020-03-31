The governor of New York warns that the apex of the coronavirus is still a week or 21 days away. News USA

%MINIFYHTMLcccf84e7cad6dfd9a42148151c36580311% %MINIFYHTMLcccf84e7cad6dfd9a42148151c36580312%

As the death toll in the United States from the coronavirus overshadowed China's official count on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has warned residents of that state, currently the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to accept the fact that it could be weeks before life is back to normal.

At his daily briefing in state capital Albany, Cuomo said no one knows how far New York is from seeing the number of crest cases, but it could be anywhere from seven to 21 days or even more, according to various forecast models. and other variables.

"That is our vertex. Then you must go down to the other side of the mountain once you touch the vertex," he said. At the moment, he added, "We are still climbing the mountain. The main battle is at the top of the mountain. We are now planning the battle at the top of the mountain."

As of Tuesday, Cuomo said, New York state had reported more than 75,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and some 1,550 deaths from the disease associated with it, COVID-19. At the national level, EE. USA It has recorded more than 174,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, most from any nation in the world, and more than 3,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US media has put the death toll in the US. USA In more than 3,500.

Worldwide, more than 800,000 people have been infected and more than 39,000 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins count. Italy and Spain accounted for half of the deaths, while China had around 3,300.

"Everyone wants to know one thing: 'When is it over?' No one knows … but I can say this, it won't be soon," Cuomo said. "So calibrate yourself and your expectations so you don't get disappointed every morning when you wake up."

Cuomo said the number of new coronavirus hospitalizations in his state had reached its highest level in the past 24 hours, but that the number of people receiving treatment and being discharged continues to increase. He called on health workers across the country to come to New York to help and promised that the state would reciprocate when the epicenter moves to other areas.

Officials from New York City and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced a partnership Tuesday to bring 250 more ambulances and 500 emergency medical technicians and paramedics from across the country to the city.

The city's Emergency Medical Service has been responding to a record number of emergencies since the COVID-19 crisis that occurred this month. Support calls have increased by 50 percent over the normal volume of daily calls.

To lessen the impact, New York City's emergency management office is looking to convert places like sports stadiums that are not currently used to facilities that could help ease the pressure on medical facilities. Among the sites considered is the tennis stadium in the Queens district, which is normally used for the United States Open tournament, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

An agency spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that the facility, which will be closed at least until May 3, will begin housing up to 350 non-COVID patients starting Tuesday. Another part of the facility, the Louis Armstrong Stadium, will become a makeshift commissary to create 25,000 food packages a day, a spokesman for the United States Tennis Association told the Journal.

A temporary hospital built inside a New York City convention center began accepting patients Monday night, according to the governor's office, and a nearby Navy hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, was expected to arrive. The port with a lot of fanfare will start receiving patients soon on Monday. .

Cuomo spent a long part of his briefing on Tuesday describing how he and his family are dealing with the fact that his brother, CNN presenter Chris Cuomo, tested positive for the virus. He used the news to warn people that the virus is indiscriminate.

"I don't care how smart, how rich, how powerful you think you are … this virus is the great equalizer," he said. "My brother Chris is positive for the coronavirus … he will be fine. He is young, in good shape, strong, not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine."

As he has done in the past, Cuomo warned against politicizing the pandemic.

"I know this is a political year and everything has a political background," he said. "But not now. There are no red states. There are no blue states. The virus does not kill red Americans or blue Americans, it attacks all Americans."