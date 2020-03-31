The Funny Dance Show: watch Jade Catta-Preta Pump Up the Jam

Soup host Jade Catta-Preta is ready to shake things up on E! The Funny Dance Show.
Catta-Preta is competing in Justine MarinoThe team team, and judging from this preview clip from Wednesday's episode, their solo routine will be interesting to say the least.
The comedian's assigned song is the 1980s dance hit "Pump Up the Jam,quot; by Techotronic. However, Catta-Preta reveals that she does not plan to create a routine that revolves around the decade.
"We're taking a little turn," she says in the essay.
According to Marino, the twist involves Catta-Preta taking the song literally.
"Jade's concept is that he is making jam at a county fair," he explains, adding that Catta-Preta "is going to win at all costs."
Marino adds, "I mean, I don't think she murders, but … she's going to cut a bitch."
Oh!
Be aware, Daniel Franzese Y Irene Choi. Those two are ready to compete as part of Heidi Heaslet& # 39; s team, and Catta-Preta will be joined by Marcella Argüello.
See how it all unfolds in this week's new episode of The Funny Dance Show!
Catch a new episode of The Funny Dance Show Wednesday at 11 p.m., only on E!
