The evolution of Ariana Grande's hair: from her ponytail to her natural curls

Do you like her hair? Gee, thanks, just … read about it.
Ariana Grande continues to make its mark on the music, fashion and beauty industry. And like many distinctively styled icons, we're talking Selena Quintanillared lips Beyoncéthe iconic honey blonde hair, Cardi BElectrifying Nail Designs: Grande's hair is up to the task.
It's safe to say that the 26-year-old star is known for her tall ponytail. In 2014, he explained his firm's reasoning.
"Because people bother me so much about my hair, I thought I'd take the time to explain the situation to everyone," Grande wrote in a Facebook post at the time. "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every two weeks for the first 4 years of playing Cat … (in Sam and cat) as one would suppose, that completely destroyed my hair. "
"I wear it in a ponytail because my real hair is so broken it looks absolutely ratcheting and absurd when I drop it," he continued.
"As annoying as it is for all of you to have to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it's all that works for now (And I'm comfortable for the first time in years) …", she added.
However, before Ariana started putting on her now iconic ponytail, she was known for her bright red color and voluminous curls. In fact, the singer recently shared a selfie in which she showed off her natural hair.
And you can imagine, her fans went crazy for her lively and lively curls.
So with that in mind, to see the many hairstyles of the pop star over the years, scroll through our gallery below!
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Glam girl
The star dazzles in a salmon pink dress at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. This look makes her vibrant red hair stand out!
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for VH1
Pretty in pink
Looking like a Disney princess in her pastel pink mini dress, Grande looks majestic and majestic at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Diva dear
The star stuns in a charming white mini dress at the 2011 Grammy Awards. Combine her simple yet eye-catching outfit with sparkling gold heels and delicate pieces of jewelry.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Hot hot hot
Looking like a modern Jessica Rabbit in her blinding red Dolce & Gabbana dress, the singer dazzles at the 2013 American Music Awards.
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Vintage vibes
Serving fans retro charm in her custom Kenley Collins dress, the Scream Queens Star looks perfectly polished at the 2013 Style Awards.
Mark Davis / Getty Images
Sun ray
The "Dangerous Woman,quot; singer shudders at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards. Matching the orange carpet, Grande wears a vibrant mini dress and pairs it with white shoes and a whimsical handbag.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Running in black
Ariana oozes old Hollywood glamor at the 2014 American Music Awards. She opts for a floor-length black lace dress by MT Costello.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS
Warm white
In a white dress with silver mesh licking at the 2015 Grammy Awards, Grande shines as bright as the flashing lights on the red carpet.
Todd Williamson / Getty Images
Effortlessly elegant
Wearing a mini dress with floral beads and peplum at the 2015 American Music Awards, Ari stuns in this piece by Giambattista Valli.
Images by Neil P. Mockford / GC
Blank vision
Ariana boldly chooses fashion with an all-white ensemble at KISS FM in 2015. While most are afraid to get dirty in an outfit like that, the singer isn't afraid to take that risk!
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
The penchant for pantsuits
Ditching the usual dress at the 2016 American Music Awards, the star opts for a sexy corset top and elegant white pants.
CHRIS DELMAS / AFP / Getty Images
Oversized overalls
Actress is sporting a cool and funky outfit in 2016 Hairspray Live! junket press. She sizzles in oversized overalls, a bralette, and a dazzled choker necklace.
David Becker / Getty Images
Royal blues
Grande brings the heat to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Her Atelier Versace dress highlights her playful side with her exclusive cropped design and bright colors.
Humberto Carreno / INSTARimages.com
Winter wonderland
the Hairspray Live! The actress shows off her things on the streets of New York City in a cozy and cute outfit. Naturally, she is shaking her thigh-high boots and an oversized jacket.
John Shearer / Getty Images
God is a woman
Ariana takes us to church in her dress inspired by the Sistine Chapel at the 2018 Met Gala. Following the theme of the event (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination), the star gives fans another reason to adore the famous painting. . Megan McCluskey is the mastermind behind the dress.
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Cotton candy dream
The artist looks like a cotton candy dream in her pastel pink ensemble at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango 2018 event! Feeling nostalgic for the 90s, she wears platinum sneakers, matching socks, and an oversized sweater that says "girls, girls, girls."
Craig McDean
Blonde bombshell
The cover of the magazine that made the jaws drop. Grande surprises everyone with her long and Rapunzel-like hair for her British Vogue trouble.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Billboard
Lavender "Loofah,quot;
The "7 Rings,quot; singer looks regal and elegant in her custom Christian Siriano dress, which she doubles perfectly the lewk "loof of the year,quot;. Of course, she ties her outfit wearing her exclusive thigh-high boots.
Babe bunny
The bunny ears are back, but this time the "bloodline,quot; singer looks more adult. From the sensual satin black halter dress to the elegant gloves, this is a lewk to remember.
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Puppy love
Ariana looks ultra glamorous as she holds her adorable puppy, Toulouse. Her dalmatian print heels and long padded coat make your snapshot even more fabulous.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Silver mermaid
The pop star not only caught the eye with two outfit changes in the 2020 Grammys red carpet, but her platinum blonde pony was the only thing to talk about.
Curly sue
Ari says thanks next her characteristic tall pony with a selfie showing off her natural curls.
We can't wait to see what hairstyle will look like next.
