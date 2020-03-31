The evolution of Ariana Grande's hair: from her ponytail to her natural curls

Do you like her hair? Gee, thanks, just … read about it.

Ariana Grande continues to make its mark on the music, fashion and beauty industry. And like many distinctively styled icons, we're talking Selena Quintanillared lips Beyoncéthe iconic honey blonde hair, Cardi BElectrifying Nail Designs: Grande's hair is up to the task.

It's safe to say that the 26-year-old star is known for her tall ponytail. In 2014, he explained his firm's reasoning.

"Because people bother me so much about my hair, I thought I'd take the time to explain the situation to everyone," Grande wrote in a Facebook post at the time. "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every two weeks for the first 4 years of playing Cat … (in Sam and cat) as one would suppose, that completely destroyed my hair. "

"I wear it in a ponytail because my real hair is so broken it looks absolutely ratcheting and absurd when I drop it," he continued.