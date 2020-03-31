Home Entertainment The evolution of Ariana Grande's hair: from her ponytail to her natural...

The evolution of Ariana Grande's hair: from her ponytail to her natural curls

Bradley Lamb
<pre><pre>Ariana Grande is "devastated" to cancel her concert due to illness
Do you like her hair? Gee, thanks, just … read about it.

Ariana Grande continues to make its mark on the music, fashion and beauty industry. And like many distinctively styled icons, we're talking Selena Quintanillared lips Beyoncéthe iconic honey blonde hair, Cardi BElectrifying Nail Designs: Grande's hair is up to the task.

It's safe to say that the 26-year-old star is known for her tall ponytail. In 2014, he explained his firm's reasoning.

"Because people bother me so much about my hair, I thought I'd take the time to explain the situation to everyone," Grande wrote in a Facebook post at the time. "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every two weeks for the first 4 years of playing Cat … (in Sam and cat) as one would suppose, that completely destroyed my hair. "

"I wear it in a ponytail because my real hair is so broken it looks absolutely ratcheting and absurd when I drop it," he continued.

"As annoying as it is for all of you to have to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it's all that works for now (And I'm comfortable for the first time in years) …", she added.

However, before Ariana started putting on her now iconic ponytail, she was known for her bright red color and voluminous curls. In fact, the singer recently shared a selfie in which she showed off her natural hair.

And you can imagine, her fans went crazy for her lively and lively curls.

So with that in mind, to see the many hairstyles of the pop star over the years, scroll through our gallery below!

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Glam girl

The star dazzles in a salmon pink dress at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. This look makes her vibrant red hair stand out!

Ariana Grande, VH1 Do Something Awards 2011

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for VH1

Pretty in pink

Looking like a Disney princess in her pastel pink mini dress, Grande looks majestic and majestic at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards.

Ariana Grande, Grammy Awards 2011

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Diva dear

The star stuns in a charming white mini dress at the 2011 Grammy Awards. Combine her simple yet eye-catching outfit with sparkling gold heels and delicate pieces of jewelry.

Ariana Grande, American Music Awards

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Hot hot hot

Looking like a modern Jessica Rabbit in her blinding red Dolce & Gabbana dress, the singer dazzles at the 2013 American Music Awards.

Ariana Grande

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Vintage vibes

Serving fans retro charm in her custom Kenley Collins dress, the Scream Queens Star looks perfectly polished at the 2013 Style Awards.

Ariana Grande, Kids Choice Awards 2014

Mark Davis / Getty Images

Sun ray

The "Dangerous Woman,quot; singer shudders at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards. Matching the orange carpet, Grande wears a vibrant mini dress and pairs it with white shoes and a whimsical handbag.

Ariana Grande, American Music Awards 2014

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Running in black

Ariana oozes old Hollywood glamor at the 2014 American Music Awards. She opts for a floor-length black lace dress by MT Costello.

Ariana Grande, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS

Warm white

In a white dress with silver mesh licking at the 2015 Grammy Awards, Grande shines as bright as the flashing lights on the red carpet.

Ariana Grande, 2015 American Music Awards

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

Effortlessly elegant

Wearing a mini dress with floral beads and peplum at the 2015 American Music Awards, Ari stuns in this piece by Giambattista Valli.

Ariana Grande

Images by Neil P. Mockford / GC

Blank vision

Ariana boldly chooses fashion with an all-white ensemble at KISS FM in 2015. While most are afraid to get dirty in an outfit like that, the singer isn't afraid to take that risk!

Ariana Grande, AMA, American Music Awards 2016, Arrivals

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The penchant for pantsuits

Ditching the usual dress at the 2016 American Music Awards, the star opts for a sexy corset top and elegant white pants.

Ariana Grande

CHRIS DELMAS / AFP / Getty Images

Oversized overalls

Actress is sporting a cool and funky outfit in 2016 Hairspray Live! junket press. She sizzles in oversized overalls, a bralette, and a dazzled choker necklace.

Ariana Grande, 2016 Billboard Music Awards

David Becker / Getty Images

Royal blues

Grande brings the heat to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Her Atelier Versace dress highlights her playful side with her exclusive cropped design and bright colors.

Ariana Grande

Humberto Carreno / INSTARimages.com

Winter wonderland

the Hairspray Live! The actress shows off her things on the streets of New York City in a cozy and cute outfit. Naturally, she is shaking her thigh-high boots and an oversized jacket.

Ariana Grande, Met Gala 2018, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer / Getty Images

God is a woman

Ariana takes us to church in her dress inspired by the Sistine Chapel at the 2018 Met Gala. Following the theme of the event (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination), the star gives fans another reason to adore the famous painting. . Megan McCluskey is the mastermind behind the dress.

Ariana Grande, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Cotton candy dream

The artist looks like a cotton candy dream in her pastel pink ensemble at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango 2018 event! Feeling nostalgic for the 90s, she wears platinum sneakers, matching socks, and an oversized sweater that says "girls, girls, girls."

Ariana Grande, British Vogue, Vogue United Kingdom, July 2018

Craig McDean

Blonde bombshell

The cover of the magazine that made the jaws drop. Grande surprises everyone with her long and Rapunzel-like hair for her British Vogue trouble.

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Billboard

Lavender "Loofah,quot;

The "7 Rings,quot; singer looks regal and elegant in her custom Christian Siriano dress, which she doubles perfectly the lewk "loof of the year,quot;. Of course, she ties her outfit wearing her exclusive thigh-high boots.

Ariana Grande, social celebrity, Instagram

Instagram

Babe bunny

The bunny ears are back, but this time the "bloodline,quot; singer looks more adult. From the sensual satin black halter dress to the elegant gloves, this is a lewk to remember.

Ariana Grande, Toulouse

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Puppy love

Ariana looks ultra glamorous as she holds her adorable puppy, Toulouse. Her dalmatian print heels and long padded coat make your snapshot even more fabulous.

Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Second Dress

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Silver mermaid

The pop star not only caught the eye with two outfit changes in the 2020 Grammys red carpet, but her platinum blonde pony was the only thing to talk about.

Ariana Grande, Curly Hair, Instagram

Instagram

Curly sue

Ari says thanks next her characteristic tall pony with a selfie showing off her natural curls.

We can't wait to see what hairstyle will look like next.

