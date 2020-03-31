The demo demo of & # 39; For Life & # 39; is more than triples on Live + 35 Multiplatform Play – Deadline

After a modest linear debut from Life + Same Dy, ABC's new mid-season legal drama For life it is showing some strong digital legs.

After 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, the series' debut For life it grew to 8.6 million total viewers and a 2.53 rating among adults ages 18-49. It is an increase of +5.4 million total viewers and + 242% among adults aged 18 to 49 from Live + Same Day to Multiplatform + 35 Day.

%MINIFYHTMLf0dd832d265c5962f45805daffd67c7f11% %MINIFYHTMLf0dd832d265c5962f45805daffd67c7f12%

Without the included cross-platform game, For lifeThe 18-49 rating increased + 100% from their Live + Same Day to Live + 35 Day, the highest replay increase for any new mid-season streaming debut, with or without a script, this season.

For life Executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is a special guest star on tonight's episode, "Do Us Part," in which Aaron struggles to balance the demands of his own case with the needs of an intern who is fighting for right to marry his death. Girlfriend.

The drama, a co-production by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace, and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.

For life is produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright, Jr.