The coronavirus has killed more people in the United States. USA That the attacks of September 11 – BGR

The coronavirus pandemic has cost more lives in the United States than the events of September 11, with more than 3,000 people now dying of their infections.

Total cases now exceed 160,000 in the US And some areas are being affected much, much more than others.

Public health experts say social distancing and widespread blockade are working, but it will take time for things to return to normal.

New York has by far the majority of cases in the country, with almost 67,000 positive tests and more than 1,200 deaths. Monday was the deadliest day for coronavirus patients in the United States, with more than 500 deaths reported for the first time in a single 24-hour period.

Deaths have been reported in almost every US state. USA, with the exception of Hawaii and Wyoming. How CNN According to reports, medical professionals across the country are concerned that their already strained healthcare systems will soon be completely overwhelmed by sick patients.

However, despite the increasing death toll and a tangible sense of fear from coast to coast, there are some positive signs that social distancing and shelter-in-place orders in some states are having the desired effect.

In Washington, public health officials say the community's spread of the virus is slowing markedly, and that the number of new infections resulting from each infected person is nearly halved. That's great news, and it will go a long way in helping to flatten the pandemic curve and ensure that local hospitals can handle the influx of patients.

There is still a lot of work to do. Minimizing contact between us is our best bet to stop the virus from spreading. That means staying home if possible and following the advice of scientists and public health experts at the forefront of the fight. If you don't have to leave your home, stay. It really is the best you can do.

The events of September 11 left lasting scars and brought about important changes nationwide to increase security. Those changes remain in place today, and it's not hard to imagine that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to lasting changes, too. We won't have to distance ourselves socially forever, but this outbreak is certainly a wake-up call and a troubling reminder of how ill-prepared we really are for an invisible fight against a microscopic enemy.

