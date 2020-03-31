The coronavirus effect will increase San Francisco's budget deficit to more than $ 1 billion – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A new report released Tuesday by San Francisco city leaders projected that the city's budget deficit for the next two-year budget could increase to more than $ 1 billion as a result of the new coronavirus.

According to the report, when combined with the city's previous deficit of $ 420 million earlier this year, the deficit could increase to between $ 1.1 and $ 1.7 billion for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The deficit is mainly due to losses in hotel and transfer taxes.

"The coronavirus pandemic is an immediate threat to our public health and we are doing everything we can to stop its spread and save lives, but we know that it is also having a great impact on our economy and the income of our city," said the mayor. From london. Breed said in a statement.

"The economic impact that is already hurting our residents and businesses will also require difficult decisions for the city to move forward," he said. “In the coming weeks and months we will focus on supporting our residents who have their jobs or businesses, as we continue to advocate for more state and federal support. We all need to work together and make the tough decisions to overcome this and get San Francisco back on the road to recovery. ”

The report's budget deficit projections did not account for expenditures related to the city's response to the public health emergency, nor did they account for state and federal revenues to offset costs related to the public health crisis. A more detailed update of those projections will be released in April, Breed's office said.

The report was released by the Mayor's Office of Budget, City Comptroller Ben Rosenfield, and the Board of Supervisors' Budget and Legislative Analyst, Severin Campbell.

Additionally, Breed announced that the city's budget schedule will be delayed by two months to allow the city to focus on the public health emergency and that budget staff develop a plan to align current budget costs with revenue more. project lows and prepare for the next budget cycle.

Under the new schedule, Breed will submit a balanced provisional budget to the Board of Supervisors by June 1, and then present a full two-year balanced budget for fiscal years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 to supervisors by August 1. . If supervisors approve, the mayor's office hopes that the budget can be signed by Breed as soon as October 1.

To further support city employees during the emergency, Breed announced that he has enacted a series of extended leave and benefit provisions for city employees, including allowing income and paid vacations through May 1.

It also enacted providing employees with an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave; implement the Emergency Paid Sick Leave provision under the Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act; increase compensatory time off for additional work performed by employees during the emergency, as well as waive accrued compensation and vacation time limits; allowing required essential employees to work to earn additional floating vacations; and establish a city-paid administrative leave program for any essential employee who must go to work if they contract COVID-19 or have confirmed symptoms of COVID-19.

