The CDC is considering whether to advise everyone to put on facial covers in public.

Should we all wear masks? That simple question is being reviewed by US government officials. USA And it has sparked a pro-mask base movement. But there is still no consensus on whether the widespread use of facial coatings would make a significant difference, and some infectious disease experts fear that the masks may induce people to a false sense of security and make them less disciplined about social estrangement.

In recent days, more people have covered their faces, although it remains a scattered strategy driven by personal choice. The government does not recommend it.

That may change. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are considering altering the official guidance to encourage people to take steps to cover their faces amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post has learned.

The CDC's guidance on masks is still in development, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because it is an ongoing internal discussion topic and nothing has been finalized. The official said the new guideline would make clear that the general public should not wear medical masks, including surgical masks and N95s, which are scarcely necessary and needed by healthcare workers.

Instead, the recommendation under consideration requires the use of DIY fabric liners, according to a second official who shared that thought on a personal Facebook account. It would be a way to help reduce the spread of the infection, the official said.

Such DIY cloth masks would potentially reduce the risk that the user, if infected, would pass the virus on to others. CDC's current guidance is that healthy people do not need face masks or face covers.

At the daily White House briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump was asked if everyone should wear non-medical cloth masks. "That is certainly something we could discuss," Trump said, adding, "It could be something like that for a limited period of time."

In recent days, a variety of scientists, health experts, experts, and influencers have vigorously promoted their position that everyone who ventures into crowded or public places should wear a mask or face shield, even a homemade one, to reduce the rate. of transmission of covid 19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Thomas Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, said in an interview that the CDC should urge people to wear non-medical masks or facial covers.

"I think it would be a prudent step that we can all take to reduce transmission,quot; by people who are infected but have no symptoms, he said. DIY liners, like the ones your kids just made with old clothes for your family, aren't perfect and shouldn't be used as an excuse to stop social estrangement, he said.

Among the people behind the idea, Scott Gottlieb, an internist and former commissioner of the Trump administration's Food and Drug Administration, stands out. Gottlieb was the lead author of a pandemic response plan released Sunday by the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington, and framed as a roadmap to gradually restore the economy to normal. The plan said that during this initial phase of rapid community transmission of the coronavirus, "everyone, including people without symptoms, should be encouraged to wear non-medical cloth face masks while in public."

In Up News Info '"Face the Nation,quot; on Sunday, Gottlieb was more specific: "A cotton mask: We should publish CDC guidelines on how you can develop a mask on your own."

Gottlieb and his allies acknowledge that a makeshift mask, which includes something like a bandana or even a surgical mask, does not provide protection against infection with the virus. However, it may limit the number of respiratory drops emitted by the person wearing the mask. Epidemiologists believe that infected people can spread covid-19 even when they have no symptoms.

Two weeks ago, the CDC updated its strategies to "optimize the supply of face masks." In healthcare settings where face masks are no longer available, providers may use homemade masks, such as bandanas and scarves, to care for patients with covid-19 "as a last resort."

For now, the CDC encourages everyone to participate in social estrangement and not stand within six feet of someone else, especially someone suspected of being sick. The coronavirus is transmitted by respiratory droplets. The drops are not aerosolized and therefore do not float across a room, but fall quickly to the floor. Although such drops can be produced by talking, they are more likely to travel further through a cough or sneeze.

The fear among health experts is that ordinary people seeking facial protection will extract the necessary masks from the limited supply. That's why Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted in late February: "STOP BUYING MASKS!"

There are more subtle concerns about wearing masks and whether it would really have a positive effect on the spread of the coronavirus. One of the main concerns is that wearing a mask can give a person a false sense of security and make someone less disciplined about social estrangement.

It is also conceivable that a mask becomes contaminated with the virus, that it is not properly cleaned or disposed of, and that someone else manipulates it, leading to transmission of the coronavirus.

Ilhem Messaoudi, an epidemiologist at the University of California at Irvine, notes that the coronavirus is transmitted primarily through relatively heavy respiratory droplets. Keeping the six-foot distance and washing your hands frequently is still the most effective way to stop infections, he said.

“Given the shortage of PPE available to our healthcare workforce, it is irresponsible for anyone to suggest that we all put on masks, reducing the supply for nurses and physicians who do not have the luxury of treating symptomatic and very ill patients six feet from away, "Messaoudi said in an email.

Jeffrey Duchin, a senior health official in Seattle and King County, Washington, who suffered the first widespread outbreak of coronavirus in the United States, said the health department does not recommend that people without disease wear a mask, both because the benefit is uncertain and because there is a shortage of masks for healthcare workers.

"Homemade masks could theoretically offer some protection if the materials and fit were optimized, but this is uncertain," Duchin said in an email. "It's also possible that wearing masks may increase the risk of infection if other recommendations (such as washing hands and distancing yourself) are less likely to be followed or if the mask is contaminated and touched."

However, he did not absolutely rule out the masks. "Well-designed or commercially manufactured home masks for the public that did not draw on the supply that healthcare workers need could provide some protection," Duchin said.

A recent article in Lancet magazine summarized the disparate advice given by governments across the globe during this pandemic. In Hong Kong, people are encouraged to wear a surgical mask when traveling on public transport or in a crowded place. But the World Health Organization states that healthy people should wear a mask only if they care for a person suspected of having the virus.

The Lancet review authors approved the masks under certain circumstances: “It would be reasonable to suggest that vulnerable people avoid crowded areas and use surgical masks rationally when exposed to high-risk areas. Since the evidence suggests that COVID-19 could be transmitted before the onset of symptoms, community transmission could be reduced if everyone, including people who have been infected but are asymptomatic and contagious, wear face masks. "

In recent days, a YouTube video has circulated showing anonymous researchers using lasers in a dark laboratory to study how talking can generate droplets. The researchers urge people to cover their faces to block the drops caused by speech. The video ends with an informal appearance by Harold Varmus, a former director of the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute, who urges people to speak virtually and not face to face.

"Laser experiments clearly demonstrate that it is not necessary to cough or sneeze to produce the liquid droplets that are likely to be a major source of infectious virus: simple speech is sufficient to produce them," Varmus told The Post.

"Wearing masks also serves as a reminder to everyone that we are in a crisis situation and trying to be good citizens by covering our mouths," Varmus said.

He noted that people who walk on the street have a low risk of infection.

"There is nothing you can do to reduce your risk to zero, but we have to balance behaviors and resources rationally and if you meet with someone for 20 seconds it is different than if you meet for 20 hours," he said.

The NIH released a statement that downplays the importance of the video and advised people to follow CDC guidelines.

“This is an early basic scientific experiment that, while intriguing, is very preliminary. The work has not been validated, peer reviewed, or published, ”said the NIH. "To suggest that this has immediate public health implications for the spread of the coronavirus would be misleading."

