The Broncos continue to sign free agents for the Detroit Lions – Up News Info Detroit

The Denver Broncos have finalized a three-year, $ 7 million contract with free agent, kicker Sam Martin, the third former Detroit Lions player signed by GM John Elway this month.

%MINIFYHTML77b020f02350238823b79dc7979ec5cd11% %MINIFYHTML77b020f02350238823b79dc7979ec5cd12%

Martin joins former Detroit teammates Graham Glasgow and Jeff Driskel in Denver. Glasgow, a guard and center, signed a four-year, $ 44 million contract and Driskel signed a two-year, $ 5 million contract to serve as backup for quarterback Drew Lock.

Martin is an eighth-year pro who appeared in 106 games for the Lions after being selected in the fifth round of the 2013 Appalachian State NFL draft.

In seven seasons, he averaged 46 yards per punt with a net average of 40.9 yards with 38 touchbacks and 175 punches within the 20-yard line.

Martin, who also handled kickoffs in Detroit, and Thomas Morstead of the Saints are the only two punters in the NFL who have played at least 10 games in each of the past six seasons without a punt being blocked.

Last year, Martin ranked second in the league with just 4.5 yards allowed for each punt.

The Broncos also announced Monday that they had re-signed unrestricted free agent Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year contract.

Attaochu's deal is $ 1.5 million with the chance to earn an additional $ 1 million in incentives.

Attaochu is a seventh-year pro who has amassed 99 tackles, 15½ sacks and three forced fumbles in six NFL seasons with the Broncos (2019), Jets (2018) and Chargers (2014-17), who made him a second round selection. in the Georgia Tech 2014 NFL draft.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.