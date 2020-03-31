The actor from & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; Andrew Jack died of complications from the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML40399faeea2b58bbca8c4cbab4ded79511% %MINIFYHTML40399faeea2b58bbca8c4cbab4ded79512%

The dialect coach, who played Caluan Ematt in & # 39; The Force Awakens & # 39; and & # 39; The Last Jedi & # 39 ;, passed away in a hospital on the outskirts of London at the age of 76.

Star Wars actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack he died of coronavirus complications at the age of 76.

Jack's representative confirmed the sad news on Tuesday, March 31, and revealed that he passed away in a hospital outside London.

Jack was recently working as a dialect coach on "The batman", with Robert Pattinson, which closed in the midst of the global pandemic.

Master of accents and dialects, he collaborated with stars like Viggo Mortensen, Christian bale, Robert Downey Jr. and more on a series of productions over the decades, including "Avengers Endgame"," Captain America "and" The Lord of the Rings ".

Jack played Major and General Ematt in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"Y"Star Wars: The Last Jedirespectively, and repeated the character from the video game "Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens".