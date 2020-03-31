Texas Mental Health Support aligns and runs to help with coronavirus anxiety – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas Health and Human Services launched a statewide mental health support line to help those experiencing anxiety, stress, or emotional challenges during the pandemic.

The number is 833-986-1919 and it operates 24 hours a day.

In a press release Tuesday, Texas HHS said the line offers psychological first aid and support to those in need.

The services are confidential and free.

"Through this new effort, we are connecting Texans with mental health professionals who can help support those who feel overwhelmed and stressed," said Sonja Gaines, Deputy Executive Commissioner for Behavioral Health and Disability Services Intellectual in the statement. "It can be helpful to talk to someone when faced with anxiety, depression and stress, something that is not uncommon to experience in a rapidly changing situation like a pandemic."

The line is operated by the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, said Texas HHS.

