Texas begins effort to isolate Louisiana drivers, but application unclear – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas' effort to extend a mandatory auto quarantine to drivers crossing from neighboring Louisiana, one of the hot spots in the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, began Monday.

However, it is unclear how the order was enforced as traffic moved freely through state lines.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's order increased attempts to isolate travelers from areas of the country where coronavirus cases are increasing most rapidly.

Governor Abbott said Texas state soldiers would step up patrols near the Louisiana border and require detained drivers to fill out forms indicating where they would isolate themselves.

But how the soldiers would conduct those patrols was unclear on the first day the order went into effect.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement it would not release details about the application, adding that at this time there would be no checkpoint at the Louisiana border.

It did not immediately respond to requests about how many drivers had been arrested Monday.

Two Associated Press journalists observed soldiers stationed near the state line along Interstate 10, but without stopping the drivers.

Among those who crossed was Anthony Ainesworth of New York City, who said he drove to Texas because the virus crisis in the Big Apple was becoming too much for him.

"I came from Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, you know? I found all of those states and there were no obstacles, ”said Ainesworth during a stop at the Welcome Center in Oranage.

Similar auto-quarantine restrictions in Texas are also in effect for airline passengers coming from New Orleans, New York and elsewhere with increasing numbers of cases.

In Austin, DPS officers review boarding passes for passengers leaving the terminal and require them to complete a form if they are coming from an affected area, said Mandy McClendon, spokeswoman for Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

The number of people with COVID-19 in Texas has risen to almost 2,900, the state health department said Monday. The reported deaths were 38, four times more than on Sunday, while the number of diagnosed cases increased by almost 400. Harris County and Dallas County had about 500 confirmed cases on Monday, according to the state count.

Two Texas inmates filed a class action lawsuit seeking soap, hand sanitizer, and social distancing for prisoners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 69 and 73-year-old men who filed the lawsuit allege that conditions in the Wallace Pack Unit, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Houston, violate their constitutional rights by jeopardizing their health and safety. They are suing on behalf of a class of elderly prisoners in poor health.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the agency is working closely with state and federal health officials to protect the health of staff and prisoners, some of whom have tested positive for COVID-19.

Most people who get COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also mild cases of pneumonia, which sometimes require hospitalization. The risk of death is higher for older adults and people with other health problems. Hospitals in the hardest hit areas are struggling to care for patients, and some lack critical supplies.

