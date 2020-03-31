Texans are most bored during the coronavirus outbreak according to Twitter posts – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texans can't seem to wait for this COVID-19 outbreak to end, as many counties are making residents stay home with emergency orders to stay home.

The map below is based on Twitter geo-tagged data since March 1, tracking complaints and hashtags about boredom or boredom due to self-isolation, social distancing, and business closings caused by COVID-19.

More than 2 million tweets were tracked.

Texas was the top state complaining of boredom, and its northern neighbor, Oklahoma, was right behind it in second place.

The main states that complain about boredom are the following:

1. Texas

2. Oklahoma

3. Hawaii

4. California

5. Georgia

6. Nevada

7. New Mexico

8. Louisiana

9. Mississippi

10. Nebraska

The map was created by wellness site fitbug.com, using trending software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.

Similar studies have also shown that Texas is the leading state for drinking and among the top states for the use of marijuana during the COVID-19 outbreak.