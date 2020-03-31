Texan Matthew McConaughey urges everyone to treat stay-at-home orders as a COVID-19 "weapon,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – As he squats down with his family in Austin, actor Matthew McConaughey is taking time to encourage Americans to stay home as the country faces the coronavirus pandemic.

Texan, 50, is the narrator, co-writer, and co-creator of a new public service announcement promoting privacy and security. The PSA shows videos of doctors and nurses working in hospitals.

"We are at war with a virus, and health care troops and first responders are on the front lines fighting it every day." McConaughey says of images of masked medical workers, children tending to garden plants, and empty roads. "Let's join the fight by staying home."

He goes on to say that staying behind closed doors is "the bravest and most aggressive weapon we have against this enemy."

"It seemed like we needed to get the message out that staying home is more than a good idea, which is actually what we have to do, what it takes to win," McConaughey told The Associated Press on Monday. "So that's why we start by saying: Let's look at this, as this is a war we are in, rather than just saying, 'Hey, is it a good defense to stay home?' actually, it's our biggest offense right now. "

McConaughey is practicing social distancing with his wife, their three children, and their mother, who moved from her care center to join them.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

McConaughey said that this global crisis, like previous ones, can help reflect what is good for people.

"You see humanity acting and it's at its best in many ways," he said. "You see people helping the least vulnerable in a way that perhaps they were not before. You see much more compassion."

Before this global crisis, the actor was working on a book and teaching at the University of Texas. None of his Hollywood projects have been affected by the virus-induced shutdown of the industry, a pause that he says could lead to an incredible surge when finished.

