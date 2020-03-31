Tesla created a "public health risk,quot; by keeping the car factory open, the official said.

%MINIFYHTML8bfb7723606cd12f49f940f3197bb12811% %MINIFYHTML8bfb7723606cd12f49f940f3197bb12812%

Tesla announced March 19 that it would temporarily shut down its California electric car factory, after coming and going with local officials about whether the plant was subject to a county-wide refugee warrant in lieu of coronaviruses. But the Silicon Valley automaker struggled to keep the factory open after that ad too, according to new emails obtained by Protocol. It also came after the county health official decided that keeping the plant open was a "public health risk."

The local police chief sent the emails to Tesla's chief policy adviser, Dan Chia. Each includes a letter to commemorate virtual calls and meetings between Tesla and local city and county officials. They help shed light on the deliberations between the company and authorities about whether the factory was an "essential business,quot;, which would have allowed it to remain open following refuge orders in the county (and eventually across the state) intended to help to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML8bfb7723606cd12f49f940f3197bb12813% %MINIFYHTML8bfb7723606cd12f49f940f3197bb12814%

Tesla's argument to those local officials, and to his own workers, has been that the company believes it should be considered "national critical infrastructure," according to public guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security's Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Agency, or CISA. CISA issued guidelines describing what it considered a critical infrastructure in 2015 that included "manufacturing of commercial vehicles and ships." But in a March 28 memorandum on the new coronavirus pandemic, vehicle manufacturing is not specifically listed in the "critical manufacturing,quot; section of the CISA guide. At the same time that Tesla was making this argument, all other major automakers stopped manufacturing in the United States.

Tesla wanted to remain open because he believed it was "national critical infrastructure,quot;

%MINIFYHTML8bfb7723606cd12f49f940f3197bb12815% %MINIFYHTML8bfb7723606cd12f49f940f3197bb12816%

Tesla tried to convince city and county officials of this in the days leading up to the closing announcement, and asked to be considered an "essential business,quot; so that he could continue to produce Model 3, Model S, Model X and the Model Y (which the company had just started delivering) at the California factory.

Kimberly Petersen, the police chief in Fremont, California (where the factory is located), told Chia on March 18 that the county's acting health officer had decided that the Tesla factory was not essential, according to emails, which means that it would have to comply with the refuge order in place on March 16 and stop operations. The county health official also told the city that keeping the manufacturing plant open and having the approximately 10,000 workers report would be a "public health risk," although it is not clear in emails whether this was reported. specifically Tesla. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The next day, Chia and other Tesla executives told the city in a virtual meeting that the company would comply with the order. "I would like to reiterate that the city of Fremont highly values ​​Tesla as a partner and appreciates what it does for our economy and our community," Petersen wrote in his email in memory of the meeting, which was dated March 21. "We are extremely grateful for your willingness to collaborate in our fight against the spread of COVID-19 by placing public health above all other priorities."

Later that day, however, Chia told the deputy city director that she felt Petersen's letter "was not entirely accurate," and the two sides had another virtual meeting on March 22. During that meeting, Tesla's acting attorney general told the city that he believed that the state shelter-in-place order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom overruled the county order, and that the language of the state order left room for Tesla will remain open. In another note sent to Tesla on March 22, Petersen writes that, however, she felt "compelled to uphold (the county health officer's) interpretation,quot; of the county-wide order.

Ultimately, Tesla decided to continue reducing its operations at the factory, except for basic operations such as payroll. He also told the city that he would continue to bring in some workers from the factory to perform the so-called "end-of-line,quot; job, and the Fremont police department discovered that Tesla was "complying,quot; during a post-closure inspection, as was first reported by The edge last week.

Since then, the company has reduced operations at Gigafactory in Nevada by more than 75 percent, and has also closed its New York solar panel factory. Interestingly, Petersen told Tesla in one of the emails that if the company "made the transition to manufacturing fans or other equipment intended to aid in the fight against COVID-19," it could have kept the factory open. Tesla is currently searching and delivering desperately needed ventilators in California and New York, along with surgical masks, and CEO Elon Musk has said he wants to make ventilators with the help of Medtronic. But Musk has said he plans to manufacture the fans at the Tesla factory in New York, not California.