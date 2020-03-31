Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate granted temporary release from prison due to coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate granted temporary release from prison due to coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Kooda B, an associate of Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been temporarily released from prison due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kooda B reportedly has a pre-existing condition, asthma, which puts him at high risk.

According to documents obtained by Complex, Kooda's attorney Lisa Scolari asked the judge to release her client with the same $ 300,000 bond she had originally released last year.

Scolari explained that Kooda has been identified as "high risk,quot; and that when he entered the prison, he was given an albuterol inhaler "to treat incidents of shortness of breath," he wrote in the documents. "You have needed to use the inhaler at least once in the last month."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©