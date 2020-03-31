Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate granted temporary release from prison due to coronavirus

Kooda B, an associate of Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been temporarily released from prison due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kooda B reportedly has a pre-existing condition, asthma, which puts him at high risk.

According to documents obtained by Complex, Kooda's attorney Lisa Scolari asked the judge to release her client with the same $ 300,000 bond she had originally released last year.

Scolari explained that Kooda has been identified as "high risk,quot; and that when he entered the prison, he was given an albuterol inhaler "to treat incidents of shortness of breath," he wrote in the documents. "You have needed to use the inhaler at least once in the last month."

She also wrote: “They are overcrowded, making it impossible to enforce the necessary social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Inmates live indoors, share facilities such as toilets and showers. The CCM also has a shortage of soap and disinfectants. "

Tekashi had tried to be released from prison, citing the virus as the reason, but it appears that his lawyers did not make clear any pre-existing conditions when he entered the facility.

Kooda B pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of organized crime last summer due to his involvement in the 2018 Chief Keef shooting in Times Square.