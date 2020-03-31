Teachers and students face technological challenges as coronavirus protects change by learning online – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Teachers in a southern San José school district have developed some creative strategies to bridge the technology gap as they rush to move from the classroom to online learning.

"I'm still struggling," said teacher Sheila Saunders of the Union School District.

When the shelter-in-place order went into effect and Noddin Elementary School closed its doors, Saunders established a makeshift classroom in his basement. Each day, Saunders teleconferences with students, guiding them through the day's homework.

"As soon as we knew what was going to happen, I've been working hard since then trying to make sure it all started for my students," says Saunders. She says the school district provided teachers with two-week online lesson plans for students as teachers transitioned to online learning.

Additionally, Saunders says the school district provided free laptops and tablets for students who needed them. He acknowledges that Internet access, slow and unreliable connections, remains a challenge for some students and teachers alike.



"We have several teachers who are struggling with bandwidth issues," said Saunders. "And although I am very good and reliable, I have been very lucky. I still have problems."



Parents say the results of the sudden change to online learning have been somewhat mixed. Some teachers have incorporated video chats and teleconferencing into their lessons, while others have primarily used email and online messaging.



But given the extraordinary circumstances, most parents give the district efforts to keep children learning, engaged, and connected with high grades.



"Academics are on par with what they have been doing in the classroom," says Anke Schumann, mother of a fourth-grader at Noddin. "However, I would like them to add a little more interactivity between student and teacher and between students."