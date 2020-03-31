Taylor vs. Serrano: Katie Taylor plans to become No. 1 by beating Amanda Serrano and then Cecilia Braekhus | Boxing news

















& # 39; The greatest female boxing match in history & # 39;

Katie Taylor believes that winning her "career change,quot; fight against Amanda Serrano will cement her as the No. 1 fighter in the world.

The undefeated Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight title against Serrano, a seven-weight champion, in the most intriguing female fight in history on July 4.

"This is the best fight, the best fight everyone wants to see," said Taylor. "This is a very exciting fight not only for women's boxing, but also for boxing in general. This is a fight that people want to see."

Taylor also holds the WBO super lightweight title

"It is a dangerous fight for both of us and a career change for both of us."

"Whoever wins this fight consolidates at number 1 in women's boxing.

"I go into every fight with the same mindset, nothing has changed. Obviously he talks a lot and it will be the same for this fight. But I don't get involved in any of that."

America & # 39; s Claressa Shields, the three-weight world champion who was indisputable at middleweight, previously said Sky Sports News on Taylor: "She has a problem with pressure fighters. All her team has to do is acknowledge that and if she fixes it, then I and she can compete on who is (the best) pound for pound."

"Right now, I'm the best pound for pound and Katie Taylor is second."

Norway's Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion, is another who claims to be the No. 1 female boxing fighter. He will then face Jessica McCaskill, whom Taylor has already beaten.

"It is a very interesting fight," said Taylor. "I imagine Cecilia will beat Jessica. But Jessica has a big hit so anything can happen there.

"I want to take part in the bigger fights and I can't look past Serrano, but if I make it, the Braekhus fight is making history. Undisputed champion vs. undisputed champion, has that happened before?"

A weight problem would have to be solved. Braekhus reigns at 147 pounds, but Taylor's fight with Serrano is 135 pounds (although he also currently has gold at 140 pounds).

"We could do a catch weight of 142 pounds but I can't get over 140 pounds too much," said Taylor. "I go around 142 pounds or 143 pounds at most. We could do a weight and that would be a super fight."

Terri Harper became the first English woman to win a WBC title fight earlier this year and her promotion to world championship status has caught Taylor's attention.

"She is brilliant, so young at 23 and will only get better and better," Taylor said. "What an ambassador for the sport. She is willing to fight anyone."

"She versus Natasha Jonas is a great domestic fight. We haven't seen the best of Natasha in the professional ranks. I know how good she can be because I fought her many times in the amateurs. She still hasn't impressed me. Pro, but maybe this is the fight where she can produce a performance.

"Women's boxing couldn't be bigger right now.

"This is what the sport needs, it is very exciting and I am delighted to participate."

Olympic gold medal winner and two-weight world champion Taylor revealed that she is spending her time locked up reading the Bible. She said, "I always said that that's where my confidence comes from, that's where my strength comes from, and that's why I don't need to talk before these big fights."