Tampa Megachurch pastor arrested for keeping packaged services amid coronavirus outbreak

Howard Browne, the pastor of a Tampa megachurch, faces charges after allegedly performing religious services despite a "home safety,quot; order in effect in Hillsborough County.

The order was to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, but according to the sheriff, Browne had as many as 500 parishioners in his church services.

The pastor turned himself in on Monday afternoon after an arrest warrant was issued.

