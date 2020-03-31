Tampa Megachurch pastor arrested for keeping packaged services amid coronavirus outbreak

Howard Browne, the pastor of a Tampa megachurch, faces charges after he allegedly performed religious services despite a "home safety,quot; order in effect in Hillsborough County.

The order was to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, but according to the sheriff, Browne had as many as 500 parishioners in his church services.

The pastor turned himself in on Monday afternoon after an arrest warrant was issued.

Browne was charged with charges of illegal gathering and violating isolation and quarantine public health emergency rules. He was released 40 minutes after posting a $ 500 bond.

"Their reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in their congregation and thousands of residents who could interact with them at risk this week at risk," Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a news conference Monday afternoon. "They have access to technology that enables them to broadcast their services live over the Internet and broadcast them to their 400 members from the safety of their own homes, but instead they chose to meet in church."