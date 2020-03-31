Take-out meals resume for unified Pasadena students after coronavirus scare – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Students in Pasadena may again receive packed lunches on Tuesday, after the program was suspended due to a possible case of coronavirus in the school district's central kitchen.

Student meal distribution will resume Tuesday at seven of the Pasadena Unified School District campuses after offers of help are received, Superintendent Brian McDonald said in a letter to parents.

"In times of crisis like the one we are experiencing right now, it's clear that heroes don't always wear capes," McDonald said in the letter. Instead, they use computers and phones to teach, answer phones and emails to keep our operations running, and prepare meals so that our students and their families continue to receive the essential services they trust to overcome this crisis. "

%MINIFYHTML30537c6eea23fde058a81d521b4cdefd11% %MINIFYHTML30537c6eea23fde058a81d521b4cdefd12%

Tuesday's meals will be provided by an outside vendor, with the help of City of Pasadena volunteers, McDonald said. The guidelines for social distancing and public health will be observed.

A worker in the district central kitchen had symptoms of COVID-19, which caused the sudden closure of the program. The case has not been confirmed, but the district's kitchens and facilities have undergone a thorough cleaning and disinfection. The district's regular food service will resume on April 14, McDonald said.