Syria's Air Defenses Shoot Down Israeli Missiles Over Homs: State Media | news from syria

Syrian air defenses intercepted several Israeli missiles fired at targets in the war-torn center of the country on Tuesday night, according to Syrian state media.

"The air defenses shot down several missiles before they reached their targets," the official SANA news agency reported Tuesday, without identifying the targets in Homs province.

The missiles were fired by the Israeli air force from Lebanese airspace, a military source was quoted as saying.

There were no immediate reports of damage or victims.

the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said the target was a military airport where Iranian forces are present.

Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks in Syria against government troops, as well as Iranian forces and allied fighters from the Lebanese group, Hezbollah.

It is rare for Israel to take responsibility for such raids.