Swift Witness Action Helps Palo Alto Police Arrest Suspects of Armed Robbery – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (Up News Info SF) – An alert witness helped Palo Alto police arrest three suspects responsible for an armed robbery at an Arco service station on Sunday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., police dispatchers were first notified of the theft at 699 San Antonio Road. A preliminary investigation showed that a suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money, police said.

%MINIFYHTML71dd6acd60d0a906d8e08f8b92e2850311% %MINIFYHTML71dd6acd60d0a906d8e08f8b92e2850312%

The cashier, a man in his 40s, forced and opened the registry for the thief for fear of his life, police said. The cashier was not injured and the amount of money stolen was not disclosed.

The suspect ran out of the store and fled in a vehicle with two other suspects. The cashier then told a witness, who had just entered the store while the robbery was taking place, what had happened, and the witness quickly left the store to see where the suspects were fleeing.

The witness, a woman, saw a vehicle that matched the ATM description and called 911. The woman followed the vehicle while she was still on the phone with dispatchers, notifying them of the vehicle's location.

Responding officers were able to locate the vehicle and detain the suspects on Alma Street, near Palo Alto Avenue. All three were arrested without incident.

Police found the stolen cash along with drugs and drug paraphernalia in a suspect's bag. A loaded unsecured pistol was also found, which was reported stolen in Salinas. An elementary school-age boy was also in the vehicle, and the firearm was within reach of that boy, police said. A young teenager was also in the vehicle.

The boy was released to family members and the teenager was taken to a youth shelter with the help of the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children's Services.

Jesús Benitozavala, 28, Yesenia Florez López, 26, and José Solís, 19, were admitted to the main Santa Clara County Jail. Each faces charges of theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and endangering children.

Benitozavala, the driver of the escape, and Solís, the thief's gunman, also face charges of stolen firearms. López faces drug possession charges.