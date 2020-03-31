SVU's Christopher Meloni is getting his own series as stable

Call a bus! Christopher Meloni is collecting his Law Badge and pistol once more.

According to Deadline, Meloni will repeat her fan favorite. Law and order: SVU character for a new series that follows Elliot Stabler as head of the New York Police organized crime unit. Deadline reports it's a request for a 13-episode series as part of new massive deal Dick Wolf signed with the company you saw SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med get three-season renewals.

Meloni played Stabler alongside Mariska Hargitay during the first 12 seasons of Law and order: SVU. He came out of the drama between season 12 and 13 when the contract negotiations failed.