SVU's Christopher Meloni is getting his own series as stable

According to Deadline, Meloni will repeat her fan favorite. Law and order: SVU character for a new series that follows Elliot Stabler as head of the New York Police organized crime unit. Deadline reports it's a request for a 13-episode series as part of new massive deal Dick Wolf signed with the company you saw SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med get three-season renewals.
Meloni played Stabler alongside Mariska Hargitay during the first 12 seasons of Law and order: SVU. He came out of the drama between season 12 and 13 when the contract negotiations failed.
In the season 12 finale, Stabler was involved in an on-campus shooting and it was explained that he retired after his leave. Hargitay has remained the anchor for the long term SVU as her character, Olivia Benson, has risen to the rank of captain.
Despite the fervor of the fans, Meloni has never returned to SVU, which is now in its 21st season making history. Before the season 21 premiere, SVU showrunner Warren leight He said, "Someday, I hope to see (Stabler) again."
"I don't know how, I don't know when, but yes, that's something like that, I think the fans, Benson and Stabler are owed that," Leight said.
Leight, who took over as showrunner in season 13 and had to deal with Meloni's departure from the show, has long kept Stabler back at SVU it was above his salary note.
Hargitay and Meloni have held together over the years, often sharing photos of their gatherings to the delight of their legions of fans. Meloni participated in The Paley Center salutes Law and Order: SVU, a retrospective on the NBC drama, and discussed her instant chemistry with Hargitay.
"She and I got along right from the start," Meloni said of working with Hargitay.
In the special, Hargitay described their relationship as "instant ease, chemistry, confidence, comfort."
Hargitay is the only remaining original cast member of the series and spoke about seeing friends who have become a family game. "It was really difficult. It was very difficult to see people leave and painful and terrifying. I didn't want them to leave," he said. "It is life. One door closes and another opens. People come into our lives and then leave their lives. You feel all that and it is a lot to feel and keep going. Keep going."
Law and order: SVU airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
