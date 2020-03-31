SVU & # 39; character for new series

%MINIFYHTML79164c790fc2e2f6d7decd159a4472ee11% %MINIFYHTML79164c790fc2e2f6d7decd159a4472ee12%

The former Mariska Hargitay co-star in the legal drama series played Elliot Stabler for 12 seasons before her character announced her retirement in 2011.

Christopher Meloni is bringing his "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"The character, Elliot Stabler, returns to television for a new series.

The actor returns to work with "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf for a 13-episode series of an untitled police drama focused on the New York organized crime unit, which is now directed by Stabler.

