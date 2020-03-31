Suzanne Somers eager to celebrate her 75th birthday with a nude Playboy photoshoot

The acting veterinarian, best known for her portrayal of Carol Foster Lambert in & # 39; Step by Step & # 39;, already has in mind a photographer who should take a nude photo.

Suzanne Somers He knew exactly what he wanted for his 75th birthday. The acting veteran, best known for her portrayal of Carol Foster Lambert in "Step by Step," is still two years away from celebrating the milestone, but has already planned to strip for Playboy.

Speaking to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about her dream, the 72-year-old actress discussed the photographer she would like to work with. "I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me naked for Playboy on my 75th birthday, okay? That is now recorded," she openly shared her wish. "I'm going to make this happen. This is going to happen."

The actress from "Three & # 39; s Company" had already appeared in the adult publication twice. The first was taken when he was 34 years old in 1980, while the second was taken four years later. Speaking about the possibility of undressing once again, he said, "Actually, that would be really cool."

In October 2019, the author "A New Way to Grow Old: The Most Advanced Advances in Antiaging" posted an uproar on the Internet with her "birthday outfit" photo. The image posted on Instagram showed her seemingly posing nude while squatting behind some bushes in the wild. His caption read: "Here I am at 73 in my birthday outfit!"

Months later, the wife of Alan Hamel opened up about the image by speaking to "Fox & Friends" presenter Steve Doocy. "She received 168 million visits. But she was not naked," she clarified. "I was on the property with Alan and we are walking. I said, 'Wow, this grass is the same color as my hair.' I leaned in so that my hair looked like part of the grass."

"My shirt fell off, it was covered," he said. "I didn't think it was a controversial image. But it became controversial. And then I thought, 'Well, that's not bad.' Because it looked like he was naked, but he wasn't."